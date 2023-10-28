UE snaps 5-game skid, routs lowly UST

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Precious Momowei and Noy Remogat lead UE's potent offense to snap a 5-game losing streak, sending UST tumbling to its 21st loss in the last 22 games

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors got back on the winning track in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after a string of close losses, routing the lowly UST Growling Tigers, 86-73, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 28.

Rookie of the Year frontrunner Precious Momowei dominated the undersized UST front court without Adama Faye, tallying a huge double-double of 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, 18 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal, as UE snapped a five-game skid to rise to a 3-6 record.

Forward Abdul Sawat scored 17 with 5 dimes and 4 boards, while Fil-Am guard Ethan Galang erupted for 11 points in just 10 minutes on 3-of-4 shooting from three – the last two coming back-to-back midway through the fourth quarter to pile up an insurmountable 17-point lead, 79-63.

Momowei then peaked the Red Warriors’ separation to 20, 83-63, off a pump fake and easy layup in the post with 3:46 to play in regulation, before UST fired off a meaningless 10-3 finish to set the final score.

“I think the boys followed the instructions. We came out very strong in the first quarter, then we shared the ball. Good results,” said UE head coach Jack Santiago, noting his wards’ 29 assists against just 9 turnovers.

Star guard Noy Remogat was a big part of that efficient offensive performance as well, as he tallied 9 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal, while Jack Cruz-Dumont added 5 points, 7 dimes, and 4 boards.

Migs Pangilinan paced the Tigers’ 21st loss in the last 22 games on the way to a 1-8 slate with 20 points, 17 coming in the first half alone, on 6-of-17 shooting from deep, while Nic Cabañero added 18 points.

The Scores

UE 86 – Momowei 17, Sawat 17, Galang 11, Remogat 9, Fikes 7, Spandonis 6, Tulabut 6, Cruz-Dumont 5, Maglupay 4, Lingolingo 4, Langit 0, Gilbuena 0, Alcantara 0.

UST 73 – Pangilinan 20, Cabañero 18, Calum 11, Duremdes 7, Manaytay 4, Manalang 3, Crisostomo 3, Ventulan 3, Laure 2, Lazarte 1, Moore 1, Llemit 0.

Quarters: 29-19, 55-46, 67-53, 86-73.