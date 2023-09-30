UE denies late UST rally, earns UAAP Season 86 opener win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UE spitfire guard Noy Remogat and newcomers Precious Momowei and Jack Cruz-Dumont lead the UAAP Season 86 host Red Warriors to an opening day win over the UST Growling Tigers

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East kicked off its UAAP Season 86 hosting duty with a celebration as the Red Warriors rolled to an 80-70 win over the UST Growling Tigers in the men’s basketball tournament opener at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 30.

Season 85 breakout star Noy Remogat picked up right where he left off the year prior, leading UE’s first opening-day win since 2015 with a 21-point, 10-assist double-double with 3 steals to boot in 33 minutes.

Foreign student-athlete Precious Momowei immediately proved his worth as well with 17 points, 15 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 steals, while fellow newcomer Jack Cruz-Demont added 16 points on 3-of-7 shooting from three and 7 boards.

Just when all hope seemed to be lost for UST after sinking to a 19-point hole, 41-60, midway through the third quarter, the Growling Tigers came roaring back in the fourth, turning a 17-point deficit, 54-71, to just 8, 67-75, off an and-one Mark Llemit putback with 2:03 left in regulation.

UE, however, stayed composed in the midst of UST’s late 13-4 comeback run as Jack Cruz-Dumont extinguished the Tigers’ fire, burying a dagger corner three with 1:19 left, 78-67, from a Remogat steal on an errant Echo Laure pass.

Coming off a 22-all deadlock early in the second quarter, UE broke away with a huge 17-4 run mostly on the back of Abdul Sawat and Momowei’s offense and mounted a 39-26 separation off a Remogat reverse layup with 4:14 left in the frame.

The second half did little to help the Tigers’ floundering cause as the Red Warriors created enough cushion to last them until the final buzzer.

UST top star Nic Cabañero paced the Tigers’ 14th straight loss dating back to their second Season 85 game with 18 points on a frigid 6-of-20 clip and 0-of-6 from three to go with 8 rebounds, while Christian Manaytay added 15 points in 24 minutes off the bench. – Rappler.com