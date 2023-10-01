UP bucks slow start, rides Cansino second-half surge to rout Adamson

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIGHTS OUT. UP guard CJ Cansino attempts a jump shot over the Adamson defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

New UP captain CJ Cansino, now fully recovered from injury, leads the Fighting Maroons' second-half burial of Adamson to start their UAAP Season 86 title bid

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons stamped their class to begin their UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball title hunt with a 68-51 blowout over the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, October 1.

Rallying from a silent first half that saw both teams struggle to get their offenses going, new UP captain CJ Cansino righted the Maroons’ ship with 16 of his 19 points coming in the breakaway second half alone, as Adamson fully felt the brunt of losing graduating star Jerom Lastimosa to a preseason knee injury.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf, meanwhile, was the consistent two-way anchor UP leaned on from buzzer to buzzer, posting game-highs of 20 points, 17 rebounds, and 4 blocks in just 26 minutes of action.

“For a start, I thought we were a little bit slow going down on defense, then we’re very impatient offensively,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“Good thing the team adjusted well to what’s happening. They played smarter and felt like it going towards the second quarter. Our defense then caught up in the third.”

Coming off a sluggish 31-25 lead at halftime, UP’s potent offense finally found the fire it needed, as Cansino and Harold Alarcon’s hot hands sparked a pivotal 17-5 run for a 48-30 advantage with 3:01 left in the third quarter.

Adamson only got as near as 10, 41-51, early in the payoff period, before UP once again pulled away – this time for good – with a 10-0 spurt, ending with a Cansino layup for a 20-point separation, 61-41, with 4:22 remaining in regulation.

Cansino also drilled the exclamation three in the final 31 seconds and let his emotions go, rallying the boisterous UP crowd ready to experience the thrill of a dominant win.

Matthew Montebon and Didat Hanapi paced the sorry Adamson loss with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Scores

UP 68 – Diouf 20, Cansino 19, Alarcon 10, Cagulangan 5, Lopez 5, Gonzales 3, Felicilda 2, Torculas 2, Alter 2, Torres 0, Pablo 0, Belmonte 0, Abadiano 0, Briones 0, Andres 0.

Adamson 51 – Montebon 13, Hanapi 11, Sabandal 8, Manzano 8, Colonia 4, Magbuhos 3, Ojarikre 2, Barasi 2, Barcelona 0, Ramos 0, Erolon 0, Calisay 0, Yerro 0, Anabo 0, Canete 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 31-25, 48-35, 68-51.

– Rappler.com