UP drubs Adamson anew in injury-ridden game as Cagulangan, returning Lastimosa go down

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UP rolls to a bittersweet rout of Adamson as both sides lose top guards JD Cagulangan and UAAP Season 86 debutant Jerom Lastimosa to injuries

MANILA, Philippines – In a game with no real winners, the UP Fighting Maroons blew out the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 77-51, to start the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament second round at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 25.

The results on both sides, however, take a backseat as the Maroons lost star guard JD Cagulangan to a non-contact injury at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter, while “King Falcon” Jerom Lastimosa, in just his first game of the season coming from injury, again went down with 5:19 left in the third.

Both players did not return for the rest of the game.

UAAP | WATCH:



Just like that, Jerom Lastimosa's return is likely over as he is carried off the court by his Adamson teammates after knocking knees with UP's Gerry Abadiano with 5:19 left in the third quarter.#UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/ZUjbiB2YvG — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 25, 2023

If anything, the contest was a double whammy for the reeling Falcons, who gave up a 21-6 finish to UP in the first half for a whopping 20-40 deficit, after trailing by just three, 14-17, early in the second quarter.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf led the balanced attack with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks, as UP rose to joint first place with the NU Bulldogs at a 7-1 record, following a first-round-ending overtime loss to Ateneo.

Janjan Felicilda, stepping up in Cagulangan’s absence, scattered 7 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Francis Lopez – brushing off a minor injury against Ateneo – dropped 11 points, all in the first half, to go with 7 boards and 3 dimes in under 19 minutes off the bench.

“This was a good bounce-back game for us, coming off a loss in the last game. It’s the start of the second round, and one thing coach Gold (Monteverde) emphasized even in the start of the season is just too keep pounding,” said UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon in Filipino.

After the breakaway first half, UP kept its foot on the gas and peaked with a 26-point separation in the final score as Adamson failed to threaten back at any point in the last two quarters.

“We just continue to build on what we have to improve as a team on both ends and we were quite satisfied that we were able to get that bounce-back performance on both ends,” Luanzon continued.

No Adamson player breached double-digit scoring as Joshua Yerro and Eli Ramos topped with 7 points apiece. Big man OJ Ojarikre added 6 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Lastimosa lasted just 8 minutes and tallied 3 points, 2 boards, and 1 rejection.

With the loss, the Falcons dropped to a 3-5 record in joint fifth place with the FEU Tamaraws.

The Scores

UP 77 – Torres 12, Diouf 12, Lopez 11, Alarcon 9, Torculas 7, Felicilda 7, Gonzales 7, Briones 3, Belmonte 3, Cansino 3, Abadiano 2, Alter 1, Cagulangan 0, Gagate 0, Pablo 0.

Adamson 51 – Yerro 7, Ramos 7, Montebon 6, Ojarikre 6, Calisay 6, Canete 4, Lastimosa 3, Manzano 3, Anabo 3, Magbuhos 2, Colonia 2, Sabandal 2, Erolon 0, Barcelona 0, Hanapi 0, Barasi 0.

Quarters: 17-11, 40-20, 58-38, 77-51.

– Rappler.com