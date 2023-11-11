UP ramps up bid for Final Four bonus off FEU ousting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The UP Maroons stay ahead in the tight three-way race for the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage after ending the FEU Tamaraws’ own Final Four hopes

MANILA, Philippines – As the second round heads into the final stretch, the UP Fighting Maroons remained very much in control of their fate.

The Maroons boosted their bid for the Final Four bonus while also ousting the FEU Tamaraws from semifinal contention in an 81-64 victory in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 11, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Reserve Aldous Torculas paced a balanced charge with a personal-best of 13 points for the Maroons, who stayed on top with a 10-2 record as NU (9-2) and La Salle (8-3) remain within striking distance.

Only the top two teams at the end of the eliminations will secure the twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

Torculas, a second-year forward, also hauled in 5 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.

Francis Lopez finished just a rebound-shy of a double-double with 12 points and 9 boards for the Maroons, while Harold Alarcon chipped in 11 points.

The UP win also ended FEU’s semifinal hopes as the seventh-running Tamaraws fell to 3-9.

“[Winning] is the goal, and as I’ve said in the previous game, we’re taking things one practice and one game at a time,” UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon said after the game.

“Coach Gold (Monteverde) kept on reminding players to keep pounding, and was reminding players that things cannot be gotten in one pound, just like making home run plays.”

The Maroons built its largest lead, a 19-point cushion, 66-47, courtesy of a tough Chicco Briones swisher from the short corner about two minutes into the fourth.

FEU tried to slice it to 11 points, 68-57 but could not go further as the Maroons held them off to get the victory.

Graduating guard L-Jay Gonzales scored a game-high 20 points along with 4 rebounds and 4 steals for the Tamaraws.

Teammate Jorick Bautista, meanwhile, added 17 to the FEU offense built on 4 triples.

UP opened the game with a 16-5 advantage in the first quarter, before the Tamaraws came within 16-13 by the start of the second period.

After FEU momentarily took a 17-16 edge, UP responded to take a seven-point lead at halftime, 34-27, courtesy of Torculas’ 7 markers.

In the third, the lead widened even further to 15, after Briones canned a triple from the left wing to make it 60-45 late in the period.

The Scores

UP 81 – Torculas 13, Lopez 12, Alarcon 11, Briones 9, Cagulangan 7, Diouf 6, Felicilda 4, Pablo 4, Abadiano 4, Gonzales 4, Torres 3, Cansino 2, Gagate 2, Alter 0, Belmonte 0.

FEU 64 – Gonzales 20, Bautista 17, Sleat 8, Torres 8, Faty 6, Tempra 3, Ona 2, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Buenaventura 0, Felipe 0, Competente 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 34-27, 60-47, 81-64.

– Rappler.com