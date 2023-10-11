UP off to best UAAP start since 1997 after overtime escape vs FEU

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Behind the clutch shooting of Janjan Felicilda and Malick Diouf, UP ties its best UAAP start since 1997 after an overtime win against FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons tied their best start in the Final Four era after carving out a gritty 80-76 overtime win against the still-winless FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, October 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Janjan Felicilda shone for UP with 17 points off the bench, including the insurance layup with seven seconds left in the extra period that assured the Fighting Maroons their best start since they also went 4-0 in 1997.

Down 71-73 with under three minutes remaining in the extension, the Fighting Maroons uncorked 6 straight courtesy of Malick Diouf for a 77-73 lead.

Taking over a minute, FEU’s Jorick Bautista bridged the gap to a whisker, 76-77, before UP’s CJ Cansino split his freebies and Felicilda nailed a short stab for the final tally.

“It’s big for us since coach Goldwin [Monteverde] said to us last game, it’s always nice to gather as many wins as you can,” UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon said after the game.

“One thing that I have seen in the UAAP as an advantage in the first round, that if you get at least five or six wins under your belt, it’s a big enough capital entering the second round.”

Cansino added 14 points for UP, while Diouf – the reigning UAAP MVP – contributed 11 points and hauled down 20 rebounds for the Maroons.

UP nearly escaped with the win in regulation as Francis Lopez appeared to have swished a fallaway baseline jumper just before the buzzer expired, but the referees ruled that Diouf interfered with the basket, nullifying it after replay review.

FEU led by as many as 6 points in the second quarter, 38-32, after an LJ Gonzales triple.

Bautista tallied a game-high 26 points for FEU on 8-of-13 shooting, while Gonzales carded 19 points and 9 boards, although he struggled from the field on a woeful 8-of-24 field goal shooting display as the Tamaraws remained winless with a 0-4 record.

The Scores

UP 80 – Felicilda 17, Cansino 14, Diouf 11, Lopez 9, Alarcon 8, Torres 6, Torculas 6, Cagulangan 5, Alter 4, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0, Briones 0, Belmonte 0.

FEU 76 – Bautista 26, Gonzales 19, Torres 9, Ona 8, Sleat 7, Torres 4, Alforque 3, Faty 0, Bagunu 0, Buenaventura 0, Competente 0, Montemayor 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 35-38, 54-56, 68-68, 80-76 (OT).

