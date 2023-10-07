UP stamps class anew, blows out erstwhile unbeaten NU for 3-0 start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Francis Lopez nets a huge +34 plus-minus in his best game yet for UP as the Fighting Maroons once again roll to a blowout win for a 3-0 record, this time at the expense of the NU Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons continue to march as men among boys in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, this time blasting the once-undefeated NU Bulldogs, 78-60, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 7.

Super rookie Francis Lopez had his best game yet in Maroons colors, dropping game-highs of 14 points and a staggering plus-minus of +34 in just 24 minutes to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf tallied his third straight double-double off 12 points and 13

Holding a 37-36 lead midway through the third quarter, NU quickly saw its winning hopes dashed as UP responded with a pivotal 21-9 run, ending with three CJ Cansino free throws in the last 10 seconds of the frame.

Although the no-quit Bulldogs got as near as 6, 54-60, off a 9-2 start in the fourth quarter ending with two Kean Baclaan free throws at the 7:39 mark, the Maroons’ athleticism on defense and talent on offense were just too much to overcome down the stretch.

Lopez was at the forefront of UP’s final killing blow, as he capped off a game-sealing 18-6 run with a layup in contact to set the final score still with 1:20 to play.

Former UAAP high school MVP Jake Figueroa paced the loss with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double on 4-of-11 shooting, while foreign student-athlete Omar John added 11 points, albeit with just 2 rebounds as NU dropped to a 2-1 slate.

The Scores

UP 78 – Lopez 14, Diouf 12, Cansino 12, Alarcon 10, Cagulangan 8, Torres 8, Abadiano 8, Felicilda 3, Pablo 2, Belmonte 1, Torculas 0, Alter 0, Gagate 0, Gonzales 0.

NU 60 – Figueroa 13, John 11, Palacielo 10, Baclaan 9, Yu 5, Malonzo 5, Jumamoy 4, Lim 2, Enriquez 1, Padrones 0, Manansala 0, Casinillo 0.

Quarters: 9-13, 30-25, 58-45, 78-60.

– Rappler.com