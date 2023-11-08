Diouf, Cagulangan return as UP escapes feisty UE to book 5th straight Final Four berth

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK AT IT. UP guard JD Cagulangan controls the ball against the UE defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

UP veterans Malick Diouf and JD Cagulangan return from injury to help lift the Maroons past the no-quit UE Red Warriors to claim the first UAAP Final Four berth this season

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons continued their dominant stretch in the UAAP with a 79-72 escape of the feisty UE Red Warriors to book the first Season 86 men’s basketball Final Four berth at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 8.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf did not miss a beat after a one-game absence due to a right wrist injury, dominating with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 assists as UP stayed in first place with a 9-2 record to clinch their fifth straight semifinal spot.

Maroons captain CJ Cansino added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting off the bench, while floor general JD Cagulangan, who also made his return from injury after two games, chipped in 9 points and a game-high 8 assists in just 20 minutes.

After three quarters of back-and-forth action, UP looked like it finally cracked open a breathing window with a 69-61 lead midway in the fourth. UE’s Jack Cruz-Dumont, however, had other plans, as he sank back-to-back triples to cap off an 8-0 response to forge a 69-all tie at the 3:44 mark.

UP’s veteran crew, though, regained control from there as Cansino sank a floater with 2:43 to play, 73-69, right after a pair of Diouf free throws.

The pair also held the fort down on defense right after as Cansino swatted a Wello Lingolingo three before Diouf blocked Abdul Sawat in the next possession.

Although Cruz-Dumont sank another three to get within one, 72-73, with 1:21 remaining, the Red Warriors were unable to capitalize as UP star Francis Lopez linked with Cagulangan amid a defensive breakdown for a clutch alley-oop layup, 75-72, with 33.3 ticks left.

Lingolingo then passed up a late three that could have tied the game before Ethan Galang sealed UE’s fate after dribbling the ball off an inbound straight to a waiting Diouf, who split from the line, 77-72, with 13.6 seconds left to secure the late pullaway.

“We were just looking for a bounce-back game after losing the last one (against La Salle). There are things to improve especially in our second half wherein there were stretches where we were flat,” said UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon.

“A win is a win and it’s a much-needed win after a loss. Just like what the coaches say, it’s back to the drawing board for us.”

Cruz-Dumont paced the loss as the Warriors fell to a 4-7 slate with a career-high 19-point outing to go with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.

Rookie of the Year frontrunner Precious Momowei bucked a late left ankle injury to finish with a 14-point, 15-board double-double for UE, while Noy Remogat followed up a 34-point explosion with a near triple-double of 12 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

The Scores

UP 79 – Diouf 19, Cansino 17, Cagulangan 9, Lopez 8, Abadiano 8, Alarcon 4, Torres 3, Pablo 3, Felicilda 2, Torculas 2, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Fortea 0.

UE 72 – Cruz-Dumont 19, Momowei 14, Remogat 12, Sawat 11, Maglupay 4, Galang 4, Tulabut 2, Lingolingo 2, Cabero 2, Gilbuena 2.

Quarters: 17-21, 43-38, 60-55, 79-72.

– Rappler.com