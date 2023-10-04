Dominant UP rides 32-6 opening run, blasts UE for 2-0 UAAP Season 86 start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOMINANT. UP center Malick Diouf attempts a hook shot over the UE's Precious Momowei in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

UAAP MVP Malick Diouf and playmaker Janjan Felicilda lead UP's second straight rout to start Season 86, this time at UE's expense

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons stayed hot to start the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, routing the UE Red Warriors, 84-69, in the first game of a quadruple-header at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, October 4.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf dropped MVP-worthy numbers for the second straight game, recording a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds on an elite 8-of-10 clip to go with 3 blocks, 2 steals, and 2 assists.

CJ Cansino also stayed hot, pumping out 17 points off the bench on 3-of-5 shooting from three, while new playmaker Janjan Felicilda made up for a scoreless game with a game-high 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

It was practically an early-morning no-contest in favor of UP from the opening buzzer, as it rolled to a 20-2 start and peaked with a 26-point lead, 32-6, near the end of the first quarter that UE never recovered from.

While the Red Warriors managed to trim their deficit all the way down to 9, 53-62, early in the fourth, the Maroons simply reignited the defensive fire they had in the opening canto, as they essentially sealed the deal with a 10-0 spurt ending with back-to-back Francis Lopez layups with 6:39 left to play.

Precious Momowei paced the loss with a huge 12-point, 22-rebound double-double with 2 blocks, but also had 7 turnovers and only shot 3-of-13 from the field in 39 out of a possible 40 minutes of action.

The Scores

UP 84 – Diouf 19, Cansino 17, Lopez 9, Torculas 8, Alarcon 8, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 5, Torres 5, Briones 3, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Felicilda 0, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0, Gagate 0.

UE 69 – Momowei 12, Remogat, 11, Sawat 10, Gilbuena 9, Fikes 8, Galang 6, Cruz-Dumont 5, Lingolingo 3, Tulabut 2, Spandonis 2, Langit 1, Manalang 0, Maglupay 0, Wilson 0.

Quarters: 32-9, 49-28, 62-49, 84-69.

– Rappler.com