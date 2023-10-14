Unbeaten UP drops 110 points, kicks sorry UST down to 18th straight loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In-form UP continues to play head and shoulders above the rest of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball field, dropping the most points in two seasons against free-falling UST

MANILA, Philippines – In an anticipated lopsided affair, the UP Fighting Maroons lived up to pre-game expectations and then some after burying the hapless UST Growling Tigers with a 110-79 shellacking in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, October 14.

Harold Alarcon led UP’s scoring deluge – the most since April 19, 2022 when La Salle dropped 112 also on UST – with 24 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 8-of-10 free throws as the Maroons stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 record.

Season 84 finals hero JD Cagulangan had his best outing yet of the new year with 16 points, 9 assists, and 3 steals – all season-highs – as he helped send UST to a 0-5 slate and its 18th straight loss.

The signs of an impending shootout were clear early on as a Nic Cabanero triple pushed UST within two, 38-40, with 5:05 still left in the second quarter. CJ Cansino, however, opened the floodgates of disaster on his former school as he sparked a 10-0 breakaway, 50-38, that settled at 59-45 at the half.

Things went from bad to worse for UST as UP fired off a massive 30-9 start to the second half, capped with two Alarcon charities for the 35-point separation, 89-65, with 2:25 still to go in the third period.

With the win all but sealed, first-year player Chicco Briones peaked UP’s lead at 37, 107-70, off a mid-range shot at the 3:17 mark of the fourth, before Aldous Torculas set the final score at the line with 50.4 ticks to play.

“For me, we played tough especially in the third quarter, and that’s what defined the game in the second half,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde in Filipino.

“I’m happy for my team because coming from a bad game, we bounced back,” Alarcon added in Filipino. “We had a good first half. Coach just told us to focus on defense and that’s what we did.”

Cabanero and Christian Manaytay paced yet another sorry UST loss with 24 and 23 points, respectively, as no other Tiger breached double figures in scoring.

The Scores

UP 110 – Alarcon 21, Cagulangan 16, Briones 14, Lopez 11, Cansino 9, Diouf 8, Gonzales 8, Torres 6, Gagate 6, Torculas 3, Felicilda 2, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Pablo 2.

UST 79 – Cabañero 24, Manaytay 23, Calum 8, Crisostomo 8, Pangilinan 6, Moore 6, Laure 4, Llemit 0, Duremdes 0, Manalang 0, Madrigal 0, Esmena 0, Gesalem 0, Ventulan 0, Lazarte 0.

Quarters: 28-24, 59-45, 94-59, 110-79.

– Rappler.com