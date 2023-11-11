NU keeps it tight on top after drubbing UST

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIND GAME. NU’s Kean Baclaan reacts during the Bulldogs’ game against the UST Tigers.

NU stays in step with fellow semifinalist UP as they share the top spot anew after the Bulldogs’ blasting of the also-ran UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Bulldogs got a much-needed win to come closer to a twice-to-beat semifinal advantage in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after hacking out a 76-65 win against the hapless UST Growling Tigers on Saturday, November 11, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Kean Baclaan and Patrick Yu joined hands for 25 points and 9 rebounds as the Bulldogs claimed their share of first place along with the UP Fighting Maroons with a similar 10-2 slate.

Both top-placed teams have two more games to determine their fate and placing in the Final Four, including a face-off to close the eliminations on Sunday, November 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We were relaxed during the first half, so in the second half we tried to convince the players that it shouldn’t be the way to treat the game so we changed our approach, we went back to the usual [style of play],” said NU head coach Jeff Napa.

The Bulldogs pulled away in the tail end of the second quarter after turning a small 20-21 deficit into a sizable 35-28 lead at intermission.

UST star Nic Cabañero’s shooting was snuffed by the NU defense in the opening 20 minutes, limiting him to just 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

He finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds on a paltry 33% shooting display.

Christian Manaytay, on the other hand, was the lone bright spot for the Tigers with 14 points on 50% shooting along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals as the team sank even further to a league-worst 1-11 card.

NU’s lead ballooned to as many as 18, 66-48, after an Omar John undergoal stab in the early goings of the payoff period.

UST rookie SJ Moore then scored 6 of his 8 points in the closing chapter, including a two-handed dunk in the final seconds of the game to trim the final margin.

The Scores

NU 76 – Baclaan 13, Yu 12, Palacielo 10, Jumamoy 9, Galinato 8, John 6, Manansala 6, Figueroa 5, Malonzo 4, Lim 3, Casinillo 0, Parks 0, Padrones 0, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa 0.

UST 65 – Manaytay 14, Cabañero 13, Moore 8, Duremdes 6, Manalang 5, Laure 5, Pangilinan 5, Ventulan 3, Calum 2, Crisostomo 2, Llemit 2, Lazarte 0, Magdangal 0, Esmena 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 35-28, 53-38, 76-65.

– Rappler.com