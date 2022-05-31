UST gold rush highlights return of UAAP poomsae tournament

The UST Tiger Jins win gold in UAAP men's, women's, and mixed team divisions of the Season 84 poomsae tournament to end La Salle's two-season reign

MANILA, Philippines – Banking on its strong showing in team events, UST ended La Salle’s two-season reign in the UAAP Season 84 poomsae competition on Tuesday, May 31, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The men’s team gold went to Tiger Jins Vincent Gabriel Rodriguez, Miguel Alexandre Baladad, and Darius Venerable, with an 8.520 score.

They bested NU’s James Matthew Lopez, Kier Macalino, and Ricco Jame Teraytay, who captured the silver with 8.380, and La Salle’s Jessie Daniel Ignacio, Michael Porras, and John Aldrin Pacana, who scored 8.220 for the bronze.

UST also got the job done with a women’s team golden finish courtesy of Aidaine Laxa, Chelsea Xen Tacay, and Stella Nicole Yape, with an 8.515 score.

“I am very proud of everybody,” UST head coach Rani Ortega said. “What I told the team was they did not train for two weeks but they trained for two years. Even at the start of the pandemic, we didn’t stop training. Everybody did their part, having their online program from me and coach Junior (Reyes).”

“One good thing about it is they worked on their individual weaknesses and where they can still improve. That’s why when we saw one another, all we said was, ‘You are ready and in condition.'”

UP reached its lone podium finish with a silver courtesy of Joanna Pauline Jubelag, Adel Julianne Adriano, and Alyssa Louise Caabay’s 8.500 score, while La Salle’s Mikee Rose Regala, Zyka Angelica Santiago, and Daphne Ching had 8.400 to claim the bronze.

Laxa went home with the Rookie MVP award. She also secured a silver in the women’s individual event for the Tigers.

Kobe Macario and Jade Ashley Carno topped the mixed pair with 8.665 to jumpstart UST’s gold rush. La Salle’s Patrick Perez and Mikee Rose Regala bagged the silver with 8.615, while NU’s Ceanne Rosquillo and Leila Soria took the bronze with 8.555.

NU placed second with one gold, two silvers, and one bronze, while La Salle, the second-winningest team with three titles, settled for third with a 1-1-3 haul.

La Salle’s Patrick Perez’s 8.550 gave him a third consecutive individual men’s gold in the UAAP. NU’s Rosquillo (8.53) won silver, while UST’s Vincent Gabriel Rodriguez (8.370) bagged the bronze.

NU’s Soria secured the individual women’s gold with 8.470, besting UST’s Laxa (8.455) and La Salle’s Sofia Sarmiento (8.385).

UP wound up fourth, while Ateneo and FEU placed fifth and sixth respectively. – Rappler.com