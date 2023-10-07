UE rides 22-0 second-half comeback run, stuns FEU for 2nd win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The UE Red Warriors rise from the dead and bury the FEU Tamaraws with a huge fourth-quarter swing on the back of big games from UAAP masters' student Gjerard Wilson and big man Precious Momowei

MANILA, Philippines – In an unexpected thriller to end a drawn-out quadruple-header UAAP Season 86 slate, the UE Red Warriors stunned the FEU Tamaraws from 14 points down with a 65-58 heist at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 7.

Collegiate veteran Gjerard Wilson finished with a game-high 15 points and saved his best game in the best possible situation for UE, as he spearheaded a massive 22-0 run bridging the last two quarters from down 36-50, highlighted by a booming go-ahead three, 53-50 with 4:43 to play.

Noy Remogat then completed the 22-0 run with three free throws at the 3:11 mark for the 58-50 separation, which the demoralized FEU side never recovered from.

Not even a pair of late Jorick Bautista triples were enough to douse the Red Warriors’ fire, as a Precious Momowei mid-range jumper at the 59-second mark and a JM Tulabut and-one finish secured for good UE’s second win in third games.

Momowei finished with a huge 15-point, 17-rebound double-double as Remogat added 8 points, 4 boards, and 4 assists.

“We held down FEU especially in the fourth. We scored [25] points to 8 points of FEU. I’ll give this game to our second group, because I think the second group did their job. We scored 30 points in bench scoring, so that’s it. I think that’s the story of the game,” said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

LJ Gonzales paced the sorry loss for the winless Tamaraws with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Bautista scored 11.

The Scores

UE 65 – Wilson 15, Momowei 15, Remogat 8, Tulabut 7, Sawat 6, Cruz-Dumont 6, Lingolingo 5, Galang 3, Fikes 0, Alcantara 0, Langit 0.

FEU 58 – Gonzales 16, Faty 12, Bautista 11, Añonuevo 6, Torres 5, Tempra 4, Alforque 2, Sleat 2, Bagunu 0, Ona 0, Competente 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 16-20, 29-39, 40-50, 65-58.

