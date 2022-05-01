UP slays mighty Ateneo, ends 4-year, 39-game win streak

SHOCKER. Carl Tamayo and the Maroons start off strong against Dave Ildefonso and the Blue Eagles.

(2nd UPDATE) UP pulls off the biggest upset of the season as the Fighting Maroons spoil the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ sweep bid

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in four years, a team took down mighty Ateneo and halted the defending champion’s phenomenal 39-game winning streak.

The UP Fighting Maroons slayed the Blue Eagles in a cardiac 84-83 finish on the last day of the UAAP men’s basketball eliminations at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, May 1.

Ricci Rivero, James Spencer, and Malick Diouf came through at crunch time as the Maroons completed the huge upset that spoiled Ateneo’s bid to complete a 14-0 sweep and claim an outright finals berth.

Diouf helped the Maroons get off to an explosive start to finish with a huge double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Carl Tamayo also dropped 16 points.

Spencer unloaded 16 points, capped by a crucial three-pointer that gave the Maroons an 82-81 lead. While the Blue Eagles wrested the lead one last time, Rivero knocked in two pressure-packed free throws with 22.2 seconds left for the final winning margin to cap an 8-point outing.

“Well winning against Ateneo, of course, is a big achievement for us, and knowing that Ateneo is 13-0 and they had a long streak,” said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“One thing good for me is the team stayed as a team no matter how close the game was, there were ups and downs along the way… we talked about being a team even in times of struggle and we saw that earlier.”

With UP dealing Ateneo’s first loss since 2018, it also set the stage for a standard Final Four. A sweep would have propelled the defending champions straight to the finals anew and left the other semifinalists to fight for the last title berth in a stepladder format.

The semifinals will kick off on Wednesday, May 4, with the Blue Eagles (13-1) and the Fighting Maroons (12-2) owning a twice-to-beat advantage as the top two seeds.

UP will take on No. 3 La Salle (9-5) at 2 pm, while Ateneo will clash with the fourth-ranked FEU (7-7) at 6 pm.

After going down by as many as 18 points early in the second quarter, Ateneo rallied all the way back to snatch a 53-52 lead at the 7:26 mark of the third off an SJ Belangel layup.

It was a cardiac affair from then on as both teams traded leads before a beautiful Belangel mid-range step-back shot gave Ateneo an 81-77 lead with 4:19 left in regulation.

After a few low-scoring minutes, Spencer then sent the UP crowd into a frenzy with a go-ahead three, before Dave Ildefonso answered right back with a clutch putback layup for the 83-82 lead with 32.4 ticks left.

However, Rivero got fouled at the 22.2-second mark, and sank two heart-stopping free throws for an 84-83 UP lead.

Off the timeout, Belangel got one more shot off, but his attempt missed as Diouf grabbed the board to hold on for the all-time win.

The Scores

UP 84 – Diouf 18, Tamayo 16, Spencer 12, Cansino 11, Lucero 9, Rivero 8, Cagulangan 7, Fortea 3, Alarcaon 0, Webb 0, Lina, 0.

Ateneo 83 – Kouame 21, Ildefonso 18, Belangel 11, Andrade 10, Verano 7, Tio 6, Koon 5, Lazaro 2, Mendoza 2, Chiu 1, Mamuyac 0

Quarters: 27-13, 50-44, 70-67, 84-83.

