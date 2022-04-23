UP clinches Final Four berth as La Salle falls short of massive comeback

UP's frontcourt tandem of Carl Tamayo and Malick Diouf put out their best games in another nail-biting, Final Four-clinching finish against powerhouse La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons eked out another cardiac UAAP Season 84 finish as they held back a huge La Salle comeback rally to clinch their third straight Final Four berth at the expense of the Green Archers, 72-69, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, April 23.

The Maroons shot up to a playoff spot in just 11 games with a 9-2 record, built off a historic eight-game winning streak that got snapped last game by a streaking Adamson squad. Meanwhile, the Archers missed the mark on having a better crack at the coveted twice-to-beat advantage as they fell down to 7-4.

Super rookie Carl Tamayo went berserk in this game, as he finished with a UAAP seniors career-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. Fellow big man Malick Diouf likewise had his best game as a Maroon with a 15-point, 18-board double-double in just 24 minutes.

Despite Tamayo’s big game, it was his two missed free throws near the end of regulation that also left the door open for a La Salle comeback, which they nearly completed after elite hustle guy Michael Phillips skied for a putback layup to inch within 69-71 with 10.5 ticks left, capping a late 10-0 run.

However, the breaks of the game fell UP’s way after Mark Nonoy badly missed a game-tying three coming off a crucial split trip from the line from Ricci Rivero with 8 seconds left to again leave some leeway for the Archers’ survival.

Nonoy understandably teared up after the final buzzer, and was comforted by his teammates during the singing of school hymns following the heartbreaking loss.

La Salle star big man Justine Baltazar churned out a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double with 2 steals and 2 blocks, but was limited to just 6-of-22 shooting, while Phillips added 14 more boards following a 26-rebound explosion to go with 8 points and 3 rejections.

“Actually our game compared to the last was very different,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde after the game. “We had very good ball movement from the start, we were sharing the ball, and hitting the open man. The things we’re working on, we saw those earlier. I think we just need to improve on our free throws though.”

UP aims to continue its quest for a twice-to-beat playoff advantage as it takes on the winless, but dangerous UE Red Warriors on Tuesday, April 26, 12:30 pm, while La Salle looks to vent its frustrations out on the rallying FEU Tamaraws at the 10 am kickoff game.

The Scores

UP 72 – Tamayo 23, Diouf 15, Rivero 11, Lucero 9, Fortea 8, Cagulangan 4, Spencer 2, Abadiano 0, Cansino 0, Alarcon 0, Lina 0.

La Salle 69 – Baltazar 16, Winston 16, Lojera 13, M. Phillips 8, Nelle 7, Nonoy 7, B. Phillips 2, Manuel 0, Escandor 0, Nwankwo 0, Cuajao 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 42-31, 56-49, 72-69.

– Rappler.com