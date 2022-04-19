UP bucks slow start, outlasts FEU for 8th straight win

Ricci Rivero shows the way as the UP Fighting Maroons keep their red-hot winning streak going

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons extended their winning streak to eight games after grinding out a 73-70 victory over the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, April 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ricci Rivero showed the way for the Fighting Maroons as he finished with a game-high 19 points, while Carl Tamayo and CJ Cansino added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

With the win, the red-hot Fighting Maroons improved their record to 8-1, while the Tamaraws, who suffered their third straight loss, slipped further down the standings at 3-6.

Coming off a seven-day break, the Fighting Maroons started off slow in the first half and trailed the Tamaraws by 3 points at halftime, 57-54.

UP’s offense, however, came alive in the second half, thanks to Cansino, who scored all of his 12 points in the third quarter.

It was a see-saw battle between both teams all throughout the final frame and with the score knotted at 70-all with less than 1:30 left to play, Zav Lucero converted on a crucial short jumper to put the Fighting Maroons up by 2, 72-70.

With UP still on top by 2 with just 29 seconds remaining, Malick Diouf went 1-of-2 from the free throw line to extend the Fighting Maroons’ lead to 3, 73-70.

UP’s Harold Alarcon had the chance to ice the game for the Fighting Maroons in their next possession, but failed to convert on his two charities.

Luckily for the Fighting Maroons, RJ Abarrientos’ three-point attempt on the other end came up short at the buzzer.

Emman Ojuola led FEU with a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Abarrientos, who was held scoreless in the final frame, had 13 points on a 4-of-15 clip from the field.

The Fighting Maroons will take on the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Thursday, April 21, at 4:30 pm, while the Tamaraws will go up against the NU Bulldogs on the same day at 12:30 pm.

The Scores

UP 73 – Rivero 19, Tamayo 14, Cansino 12, Alarcon 8, Lucero 7, Diouf 7, Cagulangan 3, Fortea 3, Webb 0, Abadiano 0, Spencer 0, Calimag 0, Catapusan 0.

FEU 70 – Ojuola 16, Abarrientos 13, Gonzales 13, Torres 9, Sandagon 6, Tempra 5, Alforque 3, Bienes 3, Li 2, Coquia 0, Sajonia 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 34-37, 57-54, 73-70.

– Rappler.com