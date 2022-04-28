Playoff-bound UP Maroons nab 11th win off huge blowout of also-ran UST Tigers

CANSINO CRUISING. CJ Cansino tallies one of his best games in a UP uniform against his old team UST

Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino, and the rest of the UP Maroons run roughshod over the hapless UST defense on the way to a 29-point blowout

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons earned much-needed momentum heading to their UAAP Season 84 Final Four campaign as they obliterated the UST Growling Tigers, 96-67, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, April 28.

The mighty Maroons continued their historic elimination round, and now sit with an 11-2 record heading to their highly anticipated rematch against unbeaten Ateneo on Sunday, May 1, at 7 pm. Meanwhile, the also-ran Tigers skidded further down to a 3-10 slate.

Ricci Rivero had his way against the hapless UST defense as he scored all his team-high 15 points in the first half. Meanwhile, CJ Cansino had one of his best games of the season against his old team, no less, and finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in just under 18 minutes off the bench.

It was a no-contest from the get-go as a quick 9-0 UP run hiked the score up to 11-2, and only got worse from there.

Unable to weather the Maroons’ three-point barrage in the second and third quarters, the Tigers only got within 17 points, 47-64, late in the third, before a 7-0 UP blitz capped by a Cansino trey at the 1:05 mark created a 71-47 separation.

Rarely-used UP prospects then had their fun in the final frame as RC Calimag, who finished with a UAAP seniors-best 10 points in 5 minutes, peaked the Maroons’ gap at 33, 92-59, off a layup with a 2:48 remaining in regulation.

“I think our team regrouped after that Adamson loss,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde. “Our ball movement has been better, and we were doing good with our defense from the start.”

Migs Pangilinan went down swinging for UST with a game-high 21 points in 22 minutes on 5-of-12 shooting from three, while former UP high school prospect Jordi Gomez de Liaño added a seniors career-high 9 points on a 3-of-8 clip from deep.

With nothing to lose, the Tigers now aim to hammer a major dent to the FEU Tamaraws’ Final Four bid with a win on Sunday, 12:30 pm.

The Scores

UP 96 – Rivero 15, Cansino 14, Lucero 13, Calimag 10, Cagulangan 9, Tamayo 7, Alarcon 7, Fortea 6, Diouf 6, Spencer 3, Catapusan 2, Ramos 2, Webb 2, Abadiano 0, Lina 0.

UST 67 – Pangilinan 21, Gomez de Liaño 9, Mantua 6, Ando 6, Manalang 5, Cabañero 4, Fontanilla 4, Manaytay 4, Concepcion 3, Herrera 3, Canoy 2, Sumodio 0, Yongco 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 26-11, 53-33, 73-53, 96-67.

– Rappler.com