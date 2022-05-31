Mighty NU seeks season sweep, extends historic win streak to 10 in UE rout

MANILA, Philippines – The undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs hardly broke a sweat in an expected rout of the winless UE Lady Warriors, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, May 31.
Four NU stars breached double-digit scoring, led by Ivy Lacsina and Alyssa Solomon’s twin 13-point outings, as the Lady Bulldogs stretched their program-best winning start to 10-0 for the season.
Cess Robles and Princess Toring each scored 10, while leading scorer Bella Belen just missed the double figure scoring cut with 9.
It was a no-contest from the start as NU turned a 7-9 first set deficit to a 25-14 blowout off a tone-setting 18-5 barrage, ending with a Robles crosscourt kill.
The Lady Bulldogs never let up from that point onwards as they peaked with a 9-point lead in the second set, 21-12.
Although UE got within 11-13 in the final frame, the loaded NU rotation simply took turns dissecting the Lady Warriors’ defenses with a 12-4 finishing kick, capped by a Lacsina kill for the win.
Ja Lana again led UE in scoring, but only with 8 points off a horrid 8-of-47 attack clip, while Dara Nieva chipped in 7.
NU’s quest for a 14-0 sweep and an outright finals berth makes its next stop on Thursday, June 2, as the Lady Bulldogs figure in an interesting 4:30 pm match against the fourth-ranked Adamson Lady Falcons.
Meanwhile, UE focuses next on dealing a serious blow to fifth-ranked Ateneo’s title defense bid with a possible breakthrough upset win at 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com