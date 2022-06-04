NU top rookie Belen gets ace record in UP sweep; UST snaps 2-game skid

NU rookie Bella Belen ties former Ateneo star Dzi Gervacio's 2013 UAAP record of 8 aces in a sweep of UP while MVP candidate Eya Laure tallies a triple-double in UST's bounce-back win over FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs continued their blazing streak through the UAAP competition with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 sweep of the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, June 4.

Super rookie Bella Belen did not even give the reeling Maroons a real chance at offense, as she fired off 16 points off 8 attacks, and a UAAP record-tying 8 aces for the 12-0 Lady Bulldogs, who have clinched the top seed with the win.

Sheena Toring added 11 points plus 8 excellent digs while star libero Jen Nierva chipped in 18 excellent digs in just 21 attempts, and 9 excellent receptions.

“I’m happy that we bounced back from last game where I almost got no services in,” Belen said in Filipino after tying Ateneo’s Dzi Gervacio’s 2013 ace record.

“When we were training, we focued on service receive which we lacked in the last game. We’re happy we applied it and we lessened our service errors,” she added.

Stephanie Bustrillo paced the loss with just 9 points while go-to scorers Jewel Encarnacion and top rookie Alyssa Bertolano got checked to just 4 and 2 points, respectively.

NU, now just two wins away from an outright finals appearance, will attempt to make quick work of free-falling FEU on Tuesday, June 7, 12:30 pm.

The sixth-ranked Maroons – moving closer to the brink of elimination with a 5-7 slate – will, on the other hand, go for a much-needed win against fourth-placer Adamson at 6:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the UST Golden Tigresses got their winning mojo back after snapping a two-game losing skid at the expense of the FEU Lady Tamaraws in four sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12.

MVP candidate Eya Laure bounced back in a big way after a season-worst 8-point outing with a triple-double of 19 points, 13 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions.

Ypril Tapia backstopped the offensive charge in the absence of Ysa Jimenez with 16 points, while Camille Victoria scored 11 for the 8-4 Tigresses.

Three FEU players scored in double figures in the loss, led by Sheila Kiseo’s 11-point outing, while Jovelyn Fernandez and Chenie Tagaod scored 10 each.

UST will continue its bid for a Final Four second seed with a win on Tuesday against the winless UE Lady Warriors at 10 am, while FEU will try to stage a monumental upset of unbeaten FEU at 12:30 pm. – Rappler.com