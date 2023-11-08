Gritty NU earns 2nd straight Final Four berth, pushes FEU near elimination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

No-nonsense NU rolls to its second straight UAAP Final Four berth with a great chance for twice-to-beat advantage as it dominates lagging FEU

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs cruised to their second straight UAAP men’s basketball Final Four berth after a 68-57 rout of the reeling FEU Tamaraws at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, November 8.

Rising star forward Jake Figueroa kept up his breakout campaign, leading the way with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 6 rebounds in just 24 minutes as NU joined fellow playoff team UP at the top with identical 9-2 records.

Jolo Manansala scored 11, while Omar John scattered 7 points, 14 boards, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

Coming off a back-and-forth first half that only had a 37-32 separation, NU seized full control off the game with a pivotal 18-5 start to the third quarter, ending with a wide-open Jolo Manansala dunk off a stellar Reinhard Jumamoy feed in the post for the 18-point gap, 55-37, with 2:48 remaining.

FEU lead guard L-Jay Gonzales led a small comeback attempt to close out the frame, but it was barely enough to make a difference as NU eventually regained an 18-point lead, 66-48, at the 6:08 mark of the fourth after another Manansala two-handed jam.

The Tamaraws had plenty of time to recover and mount one last comeback, but their offensive well just went dry as they took more than four minutes to sink another field goal, and by then, too much time had gone by in favor of the Bulldogs, who simply held on for the win.

Gonzales paced another loss with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double with 3 assists as FEU fell to a 3-8 slate.

The Scores

NU 68 – Figueroa 15, Manansala 11, Palacielo 10, Malonzo 9, Baclaan 7, John 7, Lim 5, Jumamoy 2, Gulapa 2, Yu 0, Parks 0, Casinillo 0, Delos Reyes 0.

FEU 57 – Gonzales 14, Torres 11, Bautista 10, Sleat 8, Añonuevo 6, Tempra 4, Faty 3, Ona 1, Bagunu 0, Competente 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 37-32, 58-46, 68-57.

– Rappler.com