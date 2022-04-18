LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 19

Ateneo and UP aim to keep their winning streaks going, while other schools shoot for all-important wins in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – After a much-needed one-week break, the second round of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament resumes on Tuesday, April 19, with its usual action-packed quadruple-header.

UP (7-1) vs FEU (3-5)

In the first game at 10 am, the UP Fighting Maroons will look to continue their winning ways as they clash with the FEU Tamaraws.

Expect the powerhouse trio of Zav Lucero, Carl Tamayo, and Ricci Rivero to deliver the goods once again for the Fighting Maroons, who are now gunning for their eighth straight victory this season.

On the other side, look for the backcourt tandem of RJ Abarrientos and LJay Gonzales to step up big for the Tamaraws as they hope to get back on track after suffering two consecutive losses.

La Salle (5-3) vs UST (3-5)

Like the Tamaraws, the La Salle Green Archers will shoot for a bounce back win as they lock horns with the UST Growling Tigers at 1 pm.

Kurt Lojera and Evan Nelle, who exploded for 21 and 20 points, respectively, in their previous outing, will look to translate their high-scoring performances into a victory for the Green Archers.

Meanwhile, Sherwin Concepcion will have to light it up once again from three-point land as the Growling Tigers aim to capture their second straight win.

Ateneo (8-0) vs UE (0-8)

At 4 pm, the Ateneo Blue Eagles aim to extend their winning streak in Season 84 to nine games as they collide with the UE Red Warriors.

Expect Ange Kouame to impose his will down low against the much-smaller Red Warriors, while also getting contributions from the Blue Eagles’ deep core of Dave Ildefonso, Gian Mamuyac, SJ Belangel and Tyler Tio, among others.

On the other hand, Kyle Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan will have to carry the scoring cudgels anew for the winless Red Warriors as they continue their quest for a breakthrough win this season.

Adamson (2-6) vs NU (4-4)

Finally, the Adamson Soaring Falcons will try to ride on their winning momentum as they go up against the NU Bulldogs at 7 pm.

Look for Jerom Lastimosa to continue his stellar play for the Soaring Falcons, who are coming off a rousing one-point win over the Tamaraws.

Meanwhile, John Lloyd Clemente will need to sustain his solid showing for the Bulldogs as they hope to rebound from their previous loss to the Fighting Maroons.

– Rappler.com