LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball – April 2

Hopefully for the last time behind closed doors, the UAAP returns with another blockbuster quadruple-header, ending with the highly anticipated return of the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry game

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball action returns with another loaded quadruple-header on Saturday, April 2 behind closed doors – hopefully for the last time – before the league reopens games to fans starting Tuesday, April 5.

FEU (1-2) vs NU (1-2)

Both FEU and NU are still trying to find their bearings in this fast-paced season after the Tamaraws fell to Ateneo and La Salle in consecutive games, while NU came off a late game collapse against UP.

Bulldogs rookie guard Janjan Felicilda and holdover John Lloyd Clemente will have their work cut out for them at 10 am as they face a boatload of star prospects such as RJ Abarrientos, LJay Gonzales, Royce Alforque, and Xyrus Torres.

UE (0-3) vs UP (2-1)

UP came off a late game surge to turn back NU, 80-70, thanks to the leadership of veteran Maroon Ricci Rivero, and the all-around play of key transferee Joel Cagulangan.

On the other hand, the UE Red Warriors found themselves on the losing end of an endgame run as they fell to the Sherwin Concepcion-led charge of UST for the 74-62 win.

Aurin Catacutan, Harvey Pagsanjan, and Clint Escamis must again lead the Red Warriors at 1 pm if they want a shot to break through and upset a loaded UP side expected to be a fringe UAAP finals contender.

UST (1-2) vs Adamson (1-2)

UST is still riding an emotional high after the Tigers ripped apart UE in their last game. Thanks to Sherwin Concepcion and Joshua Fontanilla, UST now has a steady pair of veterans to lean on as they take on the rebuilding Adamson Soaring Falcons at 4 pm.

Backstopping veteran Jerom Lastimosa in their season of learning are rising prospects Didat Hanapi and Joem Sabandal.

Ateneo (3-0) vs La Salle (3-0)

Finally, for the 7 pm main event, the league will have its first Ateneo-La Salle rivalry game in more than two years.

The Blue Eagles, standing at 3-0 for the season and 29-0 since 2018, will parade its 16-man deep rotation led by Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso against an elite Archers roster bannered by MVP candidate Justine Baltazar, Fil-Am revelation Schonny Winston, and star transferee guards Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle.

