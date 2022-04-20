LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 21

UP looks to join Ateneo in the Final Four, while other teams try to stay in the playoff hunt

MANILA, Philippines – The race to the Final Four heats up as the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament continues on Thursday, April 21, with another jam-packed quadruple-header.

Ateneo (9-0) vs UST (3-6)

At 10 am, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will look to stay undefeated in Season 84 as they take on the UST Growling Tigers.

The Blue Eagles, who are already assured of a spot in the Final Four, will hope for another red-hot shooting display from BJ Andrade, as well as another double-double outing from Ange Kouame as they try to keep their unbeaten run going.

Meanwhile, the Growling Tigers will need their go-to guys Sherwin Concepcion, Joshua Fontanilla, and Paul Manalang to step up big in order to complete an upset of the Blue Eagles and break their three-way tie at fifth place with the FEU Tamaraws and the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

FEU (3-6) vs NU (4-5)

In the second game at 12:30 pm, the FEU Tamaraws will try to snap their three-game losing skid as they go up against the NU Bulldogs.

The Tamaraws should expect a huge bounce back game from RJ Abarrientos, who was held scoreless in the fourth quarter of their heartbreaking loss to the UP Fighting Maroons.

On the other side, look for John Lloyd Clemente and Mike Malonzo to deliver much-better performances for the Bulldogs as they were both limited to just 2 points in their loss to the Soaring Falcons.

UP (8-1) vs Adamson (3-6)

At 4:30 pm, the UP Fighting Maroons will look to clinch a Final Four spot as they clash with the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

The Fighting Maroons will count on Ricci Rivero, Carl Tamayo, and Zav Lucero to come up with their usual numbers as they try to extend further their winning streak to nine games and become the second team to secure a place in the Final Four, together with the Blue Eagles.

Meanwhile, Jerom Lastimosa will have to continue his stellar all-around play for the Soaring Falcons, who are hoping to build on their two-game winning streak and remain in the hunt for a Final Four spot.

La Salle (6-3) vs UE (0-9)

Capping off Thursday’s quadruple-header, the La Salle Green Archers will shoot for their second straight win as they face the UE Red Warriors at 7 pm.

Look for Schonny Winston, who erupted for 33 points in three quarters against the Growling Tigers, to sustain his fiery form for the third-seeded Green Archers.

On the other hand, expect the Red Warriors, who are already out of Final Four contention, to rely once again on Harvey Pagsanjan, Clint Escamis, and brothers Nico and Kyle Paranada as they continue their search for win No. 1 this season.

