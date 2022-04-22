LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 23

UP looks to secure a Final Four spot in its second try as other teams go for crucial wins heading into the final week of eliminations

MANILA, Philippines – With Ateneo still the only team to put a lock on a Final Four seat, the rest of the UAAP semifinal hopefuls continue to jockey for positions in another set of crucial matchups on Saturday, April 23.

Adamson (4-6) vs UST (3-7)

A surging Adamson squad aims to boost its Final Four chances against a struggling UST side at 10 am.

Riding on a three-game winning streak, the Falcons hope to break away from a three-way logjam at fourth with the FEU Tamaraws and the NU Bulldogs.

Expect rising star Jerom Lastimosa to be at the forefront of the Falcons charge against the Tigers, who are trying to stay alive in the Final Four race.

The Tigers, led by Sherwin Concepcion, also aim to redeem themselves from an embarrassing 50-point loss to defending champion Ateneo.

Ateneo (10-0) vs NU (4-6)

Although assured of a Final Four spot, unbeaten Ateneo plans to go all-out even as NU goes for a crucial win in the 12:30 pm duel.

The Bulldogs, led by John Lloyd Clemente and Mike Malonzo, need the win more as they hang on to the fourth spot along with the FEU Tamaraws and the Adamson Falcons.

But the mighty Blue Eagles seem intent to stick to their “40-minute performance” against the Bulldogs, who hope to rebound from a heartbreaker against the Tams.

UP (8-2) vs La Salle (7-3)

UP tries to secure a Final Four berth this time, but La Salle looks to foil all that as it bids for a share of the second spot in the crucial 4:30 pm showdown.

The Maroons saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end against the Adamson Falcons – a shock loss that also spoiled UP’s first attempt to nail a semifinal spot.

In contrast, the Green Archers averted a monumental upset against winless UE in an overtime thriller as Justine Baltazar and Mike Phillips delivered sensational double-double performances.

With a lot at stake, expect a heated battle between the two star-studded squads.

UE (0-10) vs FEU (4-6)

FEU vies to stay in the thick of the Final Four race against a gritty UE squad in the 7 pm nightcap.

Hoping to ride on their gutsy, come-from-behind win over NU, the Tamaraws aim to get a win streak going with RJ Abarrientos, LJay Gonzales, and latest FEU hero Xyrus Torres.

But there’s still no discounting the Warriors, who gave La Salle a huge overtime scare, as they bid for a breakthrough triumph.

– Rappler.com