LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 26

La Salle aims to join Ateneo and UP in the Final Four as other teams look to boost their playoff chances

MANILA, Philippines – With only three playing days left in the second round, the race to the two remaining Final Four spots in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament gets tighter on Tuesday, April 26.

La Salle (7-4) vs FEU (5-6)

At 10 am, La Salle aims to rebound from its heartbreaking loss and clinch a Final Four spot as it collides with FEU.

Expect a huge bounce-back game from the third-seeded Green Archers as they fell short in their late comeback attempt against the UP Fighting Maroons in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Tamaraws, who improved their Final Four chances after their 30-point rout of the UE Red Warriors, will try to ride on their hot momentum and extend their winning streak to three games.

UP (9-2) vs UE (0-11)

In the second game at 12:30 pm, UP tries to boost its bid for a twice-to-beat Final Four bonus as it faces UE.

Thanks to Carl Tamayo’s 23-point explosion against the Green Archers, the Fighting Maroons returned to their winning ways and joined the Ateneo Blue Eagles as the first two teams to secure a spot in the Final Four.

On the other side, the Red Warriors’ search for a breakthrough win in Season 84 continues after they suffered another embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Tamaraws in their last game.

Ateneo (11-0) vs Adamson (5-6)

At 4:30 pm, Ateneo looks to keep its record unblemished as it takes on Adamson, which is enjoying a four-game winning streak.

Despite already securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, expect the Blue Eagles to keep their foot on the gas as they are now just three wins away from another 14-0 sweep and another outright trip to the finals.

But look for the Jerom Lastimosa-led Soaring Falcons, who are currently tied at the fourth spot with the Tamaraws, to also continue their gutsy play as they hope to push their winning streak to five games.

NU (4-7) vs UST (3-8)

Finally, NU hopes to snap its four-game losing skid as it clashes with UST in an all-important matchup at 7 pm.

The Bulldogs, who are currently sitting at No. 5 in the standings, will look to keep their Final Four hopes alive and avoid a tie at 4-8 with the Growling Tigers, who are in a must-win situation from this point on.

– Rappler.com