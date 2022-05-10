LIVE UPDATES: UP vs Ateneo, UAAP Season 84 Finals Game 2 – May 11

History beckons for the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP finals as they shoot to sweep three-time defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles for their first basketball title in 36 years

MANILA, Philippines – After a successful UAAP Season 84 elimination round campaign and a thrilling Final Four escape, the UP Fighting Maroons now find themselves on the cusp of a historic title as they shoot for a sweep of three-time defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, May 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Once undefeated in 39 straight games, the Blue Eagles dynasty now stands on the losing end of its last two meetings with its Katipunan neighbor after Ricci Rivero and the resurgent Zavier Lucero led the Maroons’ shocking overtime comeback, 81-74, for a 1-0 finals lead last Sunday, May 8.

Multi-titled Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin rued his team’s multiple endgame shortcomings after once leading 68-60 with under five minutes left, and vowed that they would “work their tails off” to force a do-or-die Game 3.

Look for veterans such as Dave Ildefonso and Gian Mamuyac to atone for their Game 1 miscues as MVP candidate Ange Kouame continues to shore up both ends of the well-oiled Ateneo system.

Can the Blue Eagles regain their lost momentum with their title defense now pushed to the brink, or will the Maroons finally end a 36-year search for the school’s third basketball championship?

Game 2 tips off at 6 pm, right after the league honors this season’s top individual performers at 5 pm.

