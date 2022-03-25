LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – March 26

All eight league member-schools return to action as UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball finally kicks off

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year wait, UAAP action finally returns on Saturday, March 26 with a day-long quadruple-header!

All eight league member-schools will hit the hardwood at the Mall of Asia Arena as they parade their young and exciting new lineups.

FEU vs UST

In the opening game of the day, the FEU Tamaraws and the UST Growling Tigers collide in what would be the first UAAP men’s basketball game since November 2019.

The Tamaraws, who are considered as one of the top contenders in Season 84, will be bannered by Gilas Pilipinas standout RJ Abarrientos, as well as spitfire guards LJ Gonzales, Royce Alforque, and Xyrus Torres.

The new-look Growling Tigers, on the other hand, will count on sharpshooting big man Sherwin Concepcion and new recruits Joshua Fontanilla and Bryan Santos.

Game time is 10 am.

Adamson vs NU

In the second game, the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the NU Bulldogs, two teams that are looking to bounce back from their dismal Season 82 campaigns, face off.

The Falcons will rely heavily on veteran point guard Jerom Lastimosa, while the Bulldogs will depend on versatile forwards Shaun Ildefonso and John Lloyd Clemente.

Game time is 1 pm.

Ateneo vs UP

The UAAP did not waste time in giving the fans a treat as it quickly set up the highly anticipated “Battle of Katipunan” between the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles and the UP Fighting Maroons.

Gilas stalwarts Ange Kouame, SJ Belangel, and Dave Ildefonso will spearhead Ateneo’s quest for a fourth straight UAAP title, while seniors Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, Raffy Verano, and Jolo Mendoza are also expected to deliver for the powerhouse Blue Eagles.

On the other side, the star-studded Fighting Maroons, also one of the title favorites this season, will bank on highly touted rookies Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea, key transferees CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf, as well as quality holdovers Ricci Rivero, Noah Webb, and James Spencer.

Game time is 4 pm.

La Salle vs UE

Finally, in the fourth and final game, the La Salle Green Archers and the UE Red Warriors tangle in a matchup loaded with fresh faces from both squads.

Expect Gilas star big man Justine Baltazar to carry the scoring cudgels for the Green Archers, along with the deadly backcourt duo of bluechip transferees Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle.

Meanwhile, the Red Warriors will look for firepower from guards Harvey Pagsanjan and Clint Escamis.

Game time is 7 pm.

– Rappler.com