LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – March 29

Ateneo and FEU will figure in another blockbuster UAAP Season 84 match on Tuesday, March 29, while the other schools also try to build up their squads' chemistry amid the return of Philippine collegiate basketball

MANILA, Philippines – With a highly anticipated and extremely long kickoff day now in the books, UAAP Season 84 moves along with its usual quadruple-header schedule on Tuesday, March 29.

UE (0-1) vs. Adamson (0-1)

Starting off the day at 10 am is a battle for a breakthrough win between the UE Red Warriors and the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Although winless, both squads showed grit and skill in their opening day losses as UE nearly upset La Salle, 66-71, while Adamson just fell short against NU, 69-71.

Jerom Lastimosa and Didat Hanapi will get another chance to strut their stuff as they take on Nico Paranada, Harvey Pagsanjan, and the rest of the young Red Warriors.

Ateneo (1-0) vs. FEU (1-0)

In arguably the most must-watch game of the day, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will put their 27-game winning streak on the line against the loaded FEU Tamaraws at 1 pm.

Dave Ildefonso, already making the most of his homecoming, will take on a star-studded backcourt led by RJ Abarrientos and possibly the debuting LJay Gonzales.

Ange Kouame and Emman Ojuola will also butt heads in a matchup of top-tier reinforcements.

NU (1-0) vs. La Salle (1-0)

Moving on, the La Salle Green Archers will try to keep their winning run going against the young NU Bulldogs at 4 pm.

Super recruit Schonny Winston is again expected to take center stage alongside MVP candidate Justine Baltazar and star transferee Evan Nelle.

On the other side, homegrown head coach Jeff Napa will bank on a handful of elite prospects like Juniors MVP Jake Figueroa, early revelation Janjan Felicilda, and key holdover John Lloyd Clemente.

UP (0-1) vs. UST (0-1)

Finally, the UP Fighting Maroons will shoot for a bounce-back win against the rebuilding UST Growling Tigers in the 7 pm day-ender.

UP star transferee CJ Cansino is expected to keep his strong start going against his former team, no less, alongside Malick Diouf, Ricci Rivero, and the rest of the young Maroon guards.

Meanwhile, UST will again bank on Joshua Fontanilla, Sherwin Concepcion, and rookie Jordi Gomez de Liaño as it gets back up from a 25-point mauling in the hands of FEU.

– Rappler.com