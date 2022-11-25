LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball games – November 26

One spot remains up for grabs in the UAAP men's basketball Final Four – with La Salle and Adamson both trying to outdo the other in a tense penultimate day of the elimination round

MANILA, Philippines – Three Final Four spots in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament have been claimed with two game dates left and two teams fighting for the last playoff berth.

Tied with identical 6-6 records, the pressure is fully on for La Salle and Adamson as they try to outdo the other for the right to book the final ticket to the promised land.

Meanwhile, UP and Ateneo – both already assured of Final Four spots – are set for a possible finals rematch preview in the blockbuster main event.

Adamson (6-6) vs NU (9-4)

Two teams with different Final Four priorities clash at the 11 am curtain-raiser as the Adamson Soaring Falcons aim to move closer to an outright playoff spot, while the NU Bulldogs chase the last twice-to-beat berth still up for grabs.

Adamson, buoyed by the shocking resurgence of injured star Jerom Lastimosa, will try to carry its winning momentum over the third-ranked Bulldogs with a strong supporting cast involving Lenda Douanga, Cedrick Manzano, and Joem Sabandal.

Meanwhile, NU looks to avoid complications in its first playoff return in seven years by earning the last twice-to-beat incentive with a scrappy motley crew of John Lloyd Clemente, Kean Baclaan, Omar John, Michael Malonzo, and Steve Nash Enriquez.

FEU (4-9) vs UST (1-11)

In the only non-bearing game of the quadruple-header schedule, the FEU Tamaraws fight for school pride against their former UAAP finals rival UST Growling Tigers at 1 pm.

Booted out of their first Final Four shot after eight straight years, the vengeful Tamaraws look to end their lost season on a high note with a hardworking, but sometimes inconsistent core of LJay Gonzales, Xyrus Torres, Bryan Sajonia, Patrick Sleat, and Pat Tchuente.

Meanwhile, the Growling Tigers – starved of a win in 11 straight attempts – gun for an end to their streak of futility in the hopes of giving star sophomore Nic Cabañero a brief emotional reprieve after a season-long carry job.

UE (4-9) vs La Salle (6-6)

The UE Red Warriors attempt to play the spoiler role at 3 pm against the Final Four-seeking La Salle Green Archers.

UE’s overachieving batch of seniors, namely Mythical Five candidate Luis Villegas, and snipers CJ Payawal and Nikko Paranada will shoot for a memorable end to their collegiate careers with one last win, setting the stage for holdover Red Warriors to continue their short-lived winning legacy.

La Salle on the other hand, cannot afford to shift back to the losing side with just two games left in its burgeoning playoff campaign. MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston will look to fast-track his return to game shape, while fellow stars Evan Nelle, Kevin Quiambao, and Michael Phillips hold the fort down.

UP (11-2) vs Ateneo (9-3)

In a potential finals rematch preview, the twice-to-beat UP Fighting Maroons face off against the second-ranked Ateneo Blue Eagles in a high-level Battle of Katipunan at 6:30 pm.

Despite already holding a twice-to-beat privilege, the defending champions surely won’t allow their school neighbors to gain any tactical advantage as MVP candidates Malick Diouf and Carl Tamayo lead the way.

Not to be outdone are the ever-dangerous Blue Eagles, who are led by the resurgent MVP Ange Kouame, and flanked by an elite supporting cast featuring the likes of Dave Ildefonso, Kai Ballungay, and BJ Andrade. Like NU, Ateneo is also gunning for the last twice-to-beat berth.

The pieces of the Final Four puzzle are nearly complete with the big picture just waiting to take form.

