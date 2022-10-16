LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball games – October 16

UP and Ateneo clash for the first time since last season’s thrilling UAAP finals, while surprising UE aims for back-to-back wins versus a skidding UST squad

UP punches big bounce-back win, trips Ateneo in OT

UP’s champion core came through as the Fighting Maroons slipped past the Ateneo Blue Eagles in overtime, 76-71, in a rematch of last season’s finals.

Carl Tamayo and Malick Diouf took charge for UP in the extra period to spoil the clutch outing of Forthsky Padrigao, who came to Ateneo’s rescue late in regulation to force overtime.

With the crucial win, the Maroons grabbed a share of the top spot at 4-1 with the NU Bulldogs – the unlikely co-leader who scored a huge 80-75 upset win over the defending champions last Wednesday.

Surprising UE trips UST, climbs to 4th

Building on its upset win over La Salle, University of the East outlasted University of Santo Tomas, 78-68, to climb to a share of fourth place.

The Warriors pulled away in the third quarter after a tight first half behind Jojo Antiporda, who unloaded 13 points in the pivotal UE run.

The Warriors, who dropped all 14 assignments last season, tied La Salle at fourth with a 3-2 record, while the Tigers fell to 1-4.

Preview

Two heavyweights wrap up the weekend as UP and Ateneo battle in a highly anticipated finals rematch, right after the UE-UST opening act in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 16, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UE (2-2) vs UST (1-3)

Fresh from stunning La Salle, the UE Red Warriors aim to continue their climb as they take on the UST Growling Tigers at 12 pm.

Brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada combined for 38 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in the Warriors’ breakthrough win – their first against the Archers since 2019.

Look for the brothers to carry on their offensive onslaught against the skidding Tigers, who have given up an average of 77 points per game.

But while defense may not be the Tigers’ strongest suit this season, they ‘re actually the third-highest rebounding team in the league with 44.5 boards per game, just 5.5 short of league-leading Ateneo.

Adama Faye leads UST with 9 rebounds per game (rpg), while JC Garing averages 3 offensive boards per game.

Expect these two players to gobble up a plethora of rebounds versus a UE side that stands dead last in that team category with only 35 rpg.

Nic Cabanero should also provide UST with a lot of firepower as he runs second in the league with 17.75 points per game (ppg) behind La Salle’s Schonny Winston (24.25 ppg).

Ateneo (3-1) vs UP (3-1)

The weekend’s final battle sees the Ateneo Blue Eagles clashing against defending champion UP Fighting Maroons in a rematch of last season’s finals at 4:30 pm.

Ateneo already lost to a title contender in La Salle, and surely, coach Tab Baldwin and the rest of the Blue Eagles won’t allow another defeat at the hands of another heavyweight.

The Blue Eagles flexed their muscles against UST last Wednesday as they produced a monster second-half performance to dispatch the Growling Tigers, 79-52.

At the core of that landslide victory were sophomore Forthsky Padrigao and veteran Dave Ildefonso, who combined for 30 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, and 6 steals.

Padrigao has taken the starting point guard spot with aplomb following the departures of SJ Belangel and Tyler Tio as he leads the Blue Eagles in points ( 4.8 ppg), assists (6 apg), and steals (2.5 spg).

UP, meanwhile, still won’t have injured point guard JD Cagulangan, the unlikely player who hit the title-clinching three-pointer in Game 3 of last season’s finals.

Stepping up in his absence is backup general Terrence Fortea, who has steadied the UP ship by leading his team in assists (5 apg) and steals (1.8 spg).

Expect the tall frontline of Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and Malick Diouf to make their presence felt on both ends of the floor and assert their dominance against the Ateneo frontline lead by Ange Kouame. – Rappler.com