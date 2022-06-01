LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – June 2

As the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament approaches the home stretch, action returns with a pair of blockbuster matches carrying heavy Final Four implications

MANILA, Philippines – Five teams remain in the hunt for a UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament Final Four spot, and action continues to intensify with the second round rapidly approaching its final game date.

The playoff-bound NU Lady Bulldogs continue their undefeated run with a historic 10-0 start, but an upset could be just right around the corner as teams continue to fight for pride, if not for post-season position.

UP (4-6) vs FEU (1-9)

The UP Fighting Maroons continue to search for their lost mojo since their 3-0 start as they next face the free-falling FEU Lady Tamaraws at the 10 am opening match.

Losers of six of their last seven games, the sixth-ranked Maroons need to fast-track their experimental rotations headed by Alyssa Bertolano and Jewel Encarnacion if they want to book the last few playoff tickets available.

Meanwhile, FEU’s season is a lost cause altogether, but the Lady Tamaraws will still try to salvage their first non-Final Four finish in eight years, and veer away from the controversial exit of team star Lycha Ebon.

UST (7-3) vs La Salle (7-3)

In another highly anticipated battle for solo second place, the UST Golden Tigresses shoot for a sweep of the La Salle Lady Spikers at 12:30 pm.

Although they own a win over La Salle after a classic five-set heist in the first round, the Tigresses are feeling a little exposed after MVP candidate Eya Laure got checked in their last game, and almost no help came as Ateneo went for the statement sweep.

Look for the fresh-cut trio of Leiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate, and Jolina dela Cruz to strike while the iron is hot, and continue the Lady Spikers’ winning streak to three straight.

Adamson (6-4) vs NU (10-0)

The Adamson Lady Falcons have a golden opportunity to prove they are real contenders if they can hand the elite NU Lady Bulldogs their first loss at 4:30 pm.

Despite a daring mid-season shift to libero for Lucille Almonte, one of the team’s top scorers, head coach Lerma Giron has made it work with a great offensive group led by Trisha Genesis, and backed up by May Ann Nuique and Kate Santiago.

Meanwhile, all NU needs to do at this point is not let its guard down amid multiple blowout wins. Bella Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Ivy Lacsina, Camille Lamina, and Jen Nierva have proven themselves to be a playoff-ready core since the first round ended.

UE (0-10) vs Ateneo (5-5)

Better late than never, as they always say, and the fifth-ranked defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles look to fan the flames of their winning momentum against the winless UE Lady Warriors at the 6:30 pm main event.

Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler have emerged as the sure 1-2 punch for head coach Oliver Almadro, while Erika Raagas, Joan Narit, and AC Miner have been steadily proving their worth game after game, especially in their last statement sweep of UST.

Meanwhile, the Ja Lana-led UE is just looking for unsuspecting victims at this point with all playoff hopes gone, and a breakthrough win at the expense of the champs already running late to their Final Four bus schedule can prove to be a huge morale boost.

