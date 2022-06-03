LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – June 4

With the unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs still the only team to secure a Final Four spot, five other squads shoot for crucial wins

MANILA, Philippines – Still no team can solve the National University puzzle as the UAAP season 84 women’s volleyball action heads to the final stretch.

With only three playdates remaining in the elimination round, every game remains crucial for five teams fighting for Final Four spots.

NU (11-0) vs UP (5-6)

Still untouchable, the NU Lady Bulldogs vie to inch closer to an elimination-round sweep against a UP side trying to stay in the Final Four race.

NU shoots for a 12th straight victory in the 10 am opener in a bid to inch closer to a perfect 14-0 record that would propel them straight to the finals.

Expect the young NU powerhouse crew led by Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon to go all out again as Alyssa Bertolano and the Maroons try to regain their footing.

FEU (1-10) vs UST (7-4)

Eya Laure and the UST Tigresses try to arrest back-to-back losses as they take on the eliminated FEU Lady Tamaraws at 12:30 pm.

Laure struggled in her last outing against La Salle as the MVP candidate was held to a single-digit scoring performance for the first time this season.

There’s no choice but to bounce back quick as the Tigresses try to recover from a third-place drop against a no-pressure FEU side.

La Salle (8-3) vs UE (0-11)

A streaking La Salle squad aims for a Final Four berth versus winless UE at 4 pm.

Another win by the Lady Spikers, who are buoyed by a dominant victory over UST, would strengthen their hold of the solo second spot.

Super rookie Leiah Malaluan leads the La Salle charge, but the Lady Spikers showed they could even be more dangerous with Fifi Sharma, Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, and Mars Alba all clicking in their last outing.

Ateneo (6-5) vs Adamson (6-5)

Defending champion Ateneo and tough-fighting Adamson clash for the solo fourth spot in the crucial 6:30 pm match.

Led by Trisha Genesis, the Lady Falcons gave unbeaten NU a scare last Thursday, but hope to complete a win this time against the Lady Eagles.

Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler aim to hold the Ateneo fort anew as they brace for a grueling elimination windup.

– Rappler.com