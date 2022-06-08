LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – June 9

As NU shoots for a 14-0 sweep and an outright finals berth, Ateneo and Adamson fight for Final Four spots against separate foes on the last day of eliminations

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament heads into the last day of the elimination round on Thursday, June 9, and a lot can still happen that may change the course of the Final Four.

UE (0-13) vs FEU (1-12)

UE stays hellbent on ending its lost season with a spark of hope as the Lady Warriors shoot for a 10 am breakthrough win against the FEU Lady Tamaraws, who aim for a repeat of their lone triumph.

Look for UE’s Ja Lana and FEU’s Chenie Tagaod to rally the troops, and go all-out for school pride and precious momentum for next season.

Adamson (7-6) vs La Salle (10-3)

The Adamson Lady Falcons again put their Final Four hopes on the line as they face the twice-to-beat-seeking La Salle Lady Spikers at 12:30 pm.

Following a five-set escape against heated rival and defending champion Ateneo, the short-haired phenoms of Taft are looking to end the eliminations on a high note, and not let third-ranked UST seize its own slim chance for a twice-to-beat.

The Lady Falcons, though, also need a crucial win to move ahead of fellow 7-6 squad Blue Eagles, so look for the jolly but fearsome Trisha Genesis to turn serious against the Leiah Malaluan-led Spikers.

NU (13-0) vs UST (9-4)

The stakes remain high in the last elimination round game for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they shoot for an outright finals berth against the third-ranked UST Golden Tigresses in a 4 pm finals-worthy showdown.

Already assured of a Final Four spot, the Tigresses still look to slay the unbeaten Lady Bulldogs to not only give them a chance for a twice-to-beat playoff if ever La Salle loses, but also deny a stepladder finals with an NU loss.

Look for MVP candidate Eya Laure to keep sharing the offensive wealth around as secondary gunners like Ypril Tapia, KC Galdones, and Imee Hernandez aim to gain confidence against the national team-worthy core led by Bella Belen and Jen Nierva.

Ateneo (7-6) vs UP (5-8)

In the season’s final elimination game, the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles look to strengthen their bid for the last Final Four ticket as they take on the ousted UP Fighting Maroons at the 6:30 pm Battle of Katipunan.

Whether or not Adamson wins its last assignment against La Salle, the Blue Eagles still have their fate in their own hands as they steer clear of an upset bid by the fuming Maroons, who got booted out on the penultimate game day by the Lady Falcons.

Faith Nisperos, who is averaging a whopping 30 points in her last two games, will go for yet another all-around eruption against the Alyssa Bertolano-led UP to keep the title her seniors won in Season 81 still primed for defense in the Final Four.

– Rappler.com