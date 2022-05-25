LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 26

After a one-week break, the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament second round kicks off with a finals-worthy match between undefeated NU and streaking La Salle to cap off a quadruple-header schedule

MANILA, Philippines – After a much-needed week-long break, UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball action is back with another quadruple-header schedule starting the second round on Thursday, May 26.

So far, there have been massive jumps and free-falls in the middle of the standings, and it is anyone’s guess how the rest of the Final Four picture will shape up when all is said and done.

Adamson (3-4) vs UST (5-2)

The UAAP Season 84 second round starts off already with a must-win game between the Adamson Lady Falcons and the UST Golden Tigresses at 10 am.

Adamson, after winning three of its last four games to end the first round, now looks to upstage UST to separate itself from fellow 3-4 teams Ateneo and UP.

Meanwhile, the battle-worn Tigresses are avoiding any slip-ups as much as possible to keep themselves just within the vicinity of streaking La Salle, also a 5-2 record holder.

Look for star Falcon Trisha Genesis and UST’s MVP candidate Eya Laure to lead the morning showdown.

UE (0-7) vs UP (3-4)

One losing streak has to give as the winless UE Lady Warriors take on the stumbling UP Fighting Maroons.

Once undefeated with a 3-0 record, the Alyssa Bertolano-led UP youngsters have run into a brick wall, and have since dropped their last four assignments, while the Janeca Lana-led UE has yet to break through.

A win at 12:30 pm will certainly be a big boost for one squad and a devastating morale hit for the losing side.

FEU (1-6) vs Ateneo (3-4)

The defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles are aiming to put an up-and-down first round behind them as they push for a winning second round start against the listless FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Led by the top scoring duo of Faith Nisperos and Vanie Gandler, Ateneo is gunning for an early offensive breakaway against the notoriously slow-starting FEU, which is just banking on anyone who gets going first at a certain game.

Lycha Ebon, Chenie Tagaod, and Jean Asis are hoping their 4 pm showing against the groove-hunting champs will be far better than anything they have shown over the past few games.

NU (7-0) vs DLSU (5-2)

The UAAP isn’t wasting any time to hype up the second round as the finals-worthy match between the undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs and the second-place La Salle Lady Spikers is slated at the 6:30 pm nightcap.

Led by a young, star-studded group of Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Cess Robles, and Jen Nierva, NU has looked near-untouchable in its stellar seven-game start, and is only looking better moving forward.

However, there is no puzzle that the legendary coach Ramil de Jesus can’t solve, and his core of Jolina dela Cruz, Thea Gagate, and super rookie Leiah Malaluan are raring to stain the Lady Bulldogs’ spotless slate.

– Rappler.com