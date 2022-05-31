LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 31

NU, UST, La Salle, and Adamson aim to bolster their place in the top four, while Ateneo and UP try to catch up

MANILA, Philippines – The Final Four race gets tighter in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament as the second round continues on Tuesday, May 31, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST (7-2) vs Ateneo (4-5)

The finalists from Season 82 collide again as defending champion Ateneo tangles with streaking UST at 10 am.

While the Blue Eagles won the title, the tables have turned for the Golden Tigresses, who ride on a four-game winning streak behind the fine play of Eya Laure, and sit at second place with a 7-2 record.

On the other hand, Faith Nisperos and Ateneo are coming off a four-set beating from undefeated NU and need a victory to boost their chances of securing a Final Four berth.

Adamson (5-4) vs FEU (1-8)

Booking back-to-back wins is the goal for Adamson when it goes up against skidding FEU in their 12:30 pm duel.

Coming off a quick straight-sets win over UE, Trisha Genesis and the Lady Falcons look to strengthen their hold of solo fourth place as they seek to replicate their first-round win over the Lady Tamaraws.

Still reeling from the abrupt exit of star Lycha Ebon, FEU faces an uphill climb in its bid to end a six-game losing streak.

La Salle (6-3) vs UP (4-5)

Whether La Salle can get another win run going will be determined at 4 pm as it locks horns with struggling UP.

Sporting new hairdos, the Lady Spikers seem to have turned a new leaf following their straight-sets loss to the Lady Bulldogs as they swept the Lady Tamaraws to stay at solo third place.

The same cannot be said for the Fighting Maroons, however, as they lost five of their last six games, a sheer reversal of fortune from their sizzling 3-0 start.

NU (9-0) vs UE (0-9)

The best and worst teams in the UAAP clash as NU faces UE in the final match of the day at 6:30 pm.

Unbeaten after nine games, the Lady Bulldogs – led by the trio of Cess Robles, Alyssa Solomon, and Mhicaela Belen – have no plans seeing their winning streak snapped by a team that has yet to win a game.

The Lady Warriors, though, want to play spoiler as they try to shake off their distinction as the only winless team in the UAAP.

– Rappler.com