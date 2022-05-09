LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 10

Four out of eight UAAP teams carry unbeaten records as volleyball action resumes on Tuesday, May 10, but only two will escape unscathed after another quadruple-header slate

MANILA, Philippines – After two game days in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament, half of the league’s member universities darted ahead with identical unbeaten records while the other half lagged away winless.

However, that will soon change as league action resumes with another quadruple-header schedule on Tuesday, May 10, as only two teams will end the day still unscathed in their early-season campaigns.

UST (2-0) vs UP (2-0)

The UST Golden Tigresses and UP Fighting Maroons both put their unbeaten records on the line as the league returns to action at 10 am.

Eya Laure continued to prove why she is one of the league’s top players after towing her team to a 2-0 start despite the early loss to injury of partner-in-crime Imee Hernandez.

Meanwhile, the rookie-laden Maroons have quickly found potential leaders as Alyssa Bertolano and Irah Jaboneta flexed their all-around skills in their first two wins, and are expected to keep the same energy moving forward.

FEU (0-2) vs UE (0-2)

The FEU Lady Tamaraws and UE Lady Warriors shoot for a breakthrough win at 12 pm.

FEU, led by Lycha Ebon, almost gave UP a five-set comeback stunner from down two sets last Saturday, May 7, but ultimately fell short after falling to a 3-11 hole in the deciding frame.

On the other end, UE has yet to taste a set win this season despite multiple close shaves and the consistent scoring spurts of Janeca Lana.

La Salle (2-0) vs NU (2-0)

Pegged as preseason powerhouse teams, the La Salle Lady Spikers and NU Lady Bulldogs have both lived up to the billing and now look to extend their perfect win streaks to three in a highly anticipated 4 pm showdown.

Jolina dela Cruz and Alleiah Malaluan are again expected to lead the girls in green as Mhicaela Belen and Cess Robles set the tone for a talented Nationalian side.

Ateneo (0-2) vs Adamson (0-2)

Out of all winless teams in the UAAP, the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles are undoubtedly feeling the most pressure after falling in their first two assignments, and are now looking for a turnaround against the Adamson Lady Falcons at 6 pm.

As the Eagles now lack on-court veteran leadership, it is up to young spiker Faith Nisperos to rally her teammates around her, and champion coach Oliver Almadro to fast-track his team’s chemistry.

Meanwhile, the rebuilding Falcons are just soaking up all the experience they can get, and hope that the likes of Lorene Toring and Lucille Almonte can spark a winning run as soon as possible.

– Rappler.com