LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 12

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament gets going again on Thursday, May 12, as the eight teams duke it out in another quadruple-header at the Mall of Asia Arena.

League leaders UP and NU eye to stay perfect, while defending champion Ateneo intends to snap out of its funk after a winless start.

NU (3-0) vs UE (0-3)

Cracking the winning column will be a tall order for the UE Lady Warriors as they try to pull off a major upset against the undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs in the first game at 10 am.

NU has reinforced its status as a heavy title favorite after a resounding sweep of erstwhile unbeaten La Salle behind young stars Alyssa Solomon and Mhicaela Belen to claim its third straight win.

Led by Janeca Lana, UE looks to finally break through after showing guts in a five-set loss to FEU.

Ateneo (0-3) vs FEU (1-2)

Just like UE, the Ateneo Blue Eagles are still in pursuit of their first win as they aim to arrest their slump against the FEU Lady Tamaraws at 12 pm.

Getting Faith Nisperos sufficient help from her teammates will be key for Ateneo after a 16-point outing went down the drain in a four-set loss to Adamson.

Chen Tagaod will once again be relied on to help carry the scoring cudgels together with Lycha Ebon and Nikka Ann Medina as FEU notched its maiden win following her 20-point outing against the Lady Warriors.

UP (3-0) vs Adamson (1-2)

Clinching a fourth straight win is the mission for the UP Fighting Maroons in their 4 pm clash against the inspired Adamson Lady Falcons.

After Alyssa Bertolano starred in their first two victories, Jewel Encarnacion stole the spotlight in a four-set win over UST that gave UP its first 3-0 start in five years.

But Adamson has no plans letting up after gaining massive confidence from its rare triumph against Ateneo, the Lady Falcons’ first over the Blue Eagles since Season 75 in 2013.

La Salle (2-1) vs UST (2-1)

Redemption will be the theme in the final game of the day at 6 pm as the La Salle Lady Spikers and UST Golden Tigresses seek to bounce back from their previous losses.

La Salle got sent crashing back to earth after a straight-sets loss to NU, a game where only rookie Alleiah Malaluan breached double figures in scoring.

Meanwhile, UST star Eya Laure hopes a big-time performance translates to a win after her 28-point explosion went for naught against UP.

– Rappler.com