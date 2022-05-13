LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 14

NU looks to stay as the only unbeaten team as Ateneo and UST aim to follow up on their rousing wins

MANILA, Philippines – Four game dates are done in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament, and early season contenders are starting to separate themselves from those in the lower rungs.

As basketball ends, momentum now shifts to volleyball with a lot more blockbuster matches in store as the season rolls along.

Adamson (2-2) vs FEU (1-3)

The Adamson Lady Falcons aim to cruise to their third straight win as they take on the reeling FEU Lady Tamaraws at the 10 am matinee match.

Off stellar play from the likes of Trisha Genesis, Lorene Toring, and Louie Romero, Adamson shoots for its first winning record after dropping its first two assignments.

Meanwhile, Lycha Ebon, Chenie Tagaod, and the rest of the Lady Tams aim for a much-needed bounce-back after getting humiliated in a convincing sweep by once-winless Ateneo.

NU (4-0) vs UST (3-1)

Fans will get a lunchtime treat at 12 pm as the battle-tested UST Golden Tigresses zero in on a share of first place by handing the NU Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

Both teams are riding an emotional high, especially the España-based spikers who recently got away with a stunning fifth-set robbery of a no-quit La Salle side.

Look for early MVP candidate Eya Laure to once again run wild over the young stars of Sampaloc like Mhicaela Belen, Cess Robles, and Jen Nierva.

La Salle (2-2) vs UE (0-4)

The winless UE Lady Warriors have the unenviable task of taking on a furious La Salle Lady Spikers side at 4 pm.

Recently robbed of a five-set win due to a stunning 6-0 finishing kick by UST, the Ramil de Jesus-coached squad is now looking to vent its ire on a UE side that has only won two of its first 14 sets of the season.

Super rookie Leiah Malaluan and veterans Jolina dela Cruz and Thea Gagate will again be counted on to stage a quick romp over Janeca Lana and the rest of the upstart Lady Warriors.

UP (3-1) vs Ateneo (1-3)

The UP Fighting Maroons look to bounce back from their first loss at 6 pm against Katipunan neighbor Ateneo Blue Eagles, who in turn are coming off a breakthrough win.

Alyssa Bertolano, Irah Jaboneta, and the rest of the Maroons now aim to regain lost momentum after dropping their last two sets to Adamson in blowout fashion, 17-25 and 11-25.

On the other hand, Faith Nisperos, Janel Maraguinot, and Dani Ravena are keen on building momentum after holding FEU to no more than 16 set points in each of their three blowout set wins on the way to a much-needed breakthrough.

– Rappler.com