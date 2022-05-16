LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 17

Heading to the penultimate game day of the UAAP women's volleyball first round, every game will be a must-see affair as no spots - save from the top and bottom - are locked in place

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball action continues to heat up as early standings leaders have started to fall, while former laggers have picked up the pace tremendously.

Heading to the penultimate game day of the first round, no spots – save from the top and bottom – are locked in place, and it is anyone’s guess how the standings race will shape up by the end of the day.

UP (3-2) vs DLSU (3-2)

Keeping up with the season’s trend of blockbuster matinee games, the UP Fighting Maroons and La Salle Lady Spikers kick things off with a 10 am match for an early share of solo second place.

Now enduring a two game losing streak after a 3-0 start, the star rookie duo of Alyssa Bertolano and Irah Jaboneta will have their hands full against an imposing La Salle side trying to stir up momentum.

Look for super rookie Leiah Malaluan, veteran spiker Jolina dela Cruz, and 6-foot-3 blocker Thea Gagate to lead the Lady Spikers’ bid for a new winning streak.

Ateneo (2-3) vs UE (0-5)

Coming off a rare 0-3 slide to start their season, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are now on the cusp of tying up their record with a victory over the winless UE Lady Warriors.

Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, and Dani Ravena – after leading the way in a rousing UP sweep – will once again be tasked to lead the way against a rebuilding UE group led by Janeca Lana in their 12 pm duel.

UST (3-2) vs Adamson (3-2)

The Adamson Lady Falcons aim to continue their hot rise up the standings with a possible fourth straight win at the expense of the UST Golden Tigresses at 4 pm.

Trisha Genesis, Kate Santiago, and Lucille Almonte will be counted on to keep Adamson’s run going after a four-set win over FEU.

However, it will not be an easy task as early MVP candidate Eya Laure and the recovering Imee Hernandez stand in the Lady Falcons’ way, and are determined to bounce back after a loss to unbeaten NU.

NU (5-0) vs FEU (1-4)

Capping off the quadruple-header schedule at 6 pm is a match between the undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs and the win-hungry FEU Lady Tamaraws.

FEU has fallen hard since its early breakthrough win and now the group led by Lycha Ebon, Nikka Medina, and Jean Asis have yet to find a real solution to breaking out of their slump.

Meanwhile, the star-studded core of Mhicaela Belen, Cess Robles, and Jen Nierva only need to keep fanning the flames of their blazing start to push their winning streak up to six straight games.

