LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 19

The NU Lady Bulldogs aim for a clean sweep of the UAAP women's volleyball first round while other teams continue to jockey for position in the standings

MANILA, Philippines – First-round action of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament wraps up on Thursday, May 19, with true contenders already starting to pull away a bit from the rest of the pack.

However, apart perhaps from the NU Lady Bulldogs, who remain undefeated at 6-0 and showing no signs of slowing down, there’s still no sure thing for the rest of the Final Four aspirants heading to the second round.

Adamson (3-3) vs UE (0-6)

After seeing their three-game winning streak snapped, the Adamson Lady Falcons look to vent their ire on the winless UE Lady Warriors at 10 am.

Trisha Genesis, Lucille Almonte, Louie Romero, and the rest of their Falcons – who aim to rebound from a grueling five-set loss against UST – are gunning for a quick start to regain momentum against a hapless UE side possibly now missing top scorer Janeca Lana, who was apparently injured in her last game against Ateneo.

UP (3-3) vs NU (6-0)

The UP Fighting Maroons – once at the top of the standings with a 3-0 record – are now in danger of ending the first round with their fourth loss in a row as they take on the streaking and undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs at 12 pm.

After reportedly experimenting with lineups in UP’s last loss to La Salle, Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu may now need to lean back to old reliables like Alyssa Bertolano and Irah Jaboneta to arrest their ballooning skid.

Meanwhile, NU stars Mhicaela Belen, Ivy Lacsina, Jen Nierva, and Cess Robles are only looking to stay consistent as they aim for a 7-0 sweep to end the first round.

Ateneo (3-3) vs UST (4-2)

For the first time since the UAAP Season 81 finals three years ago, the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles and runners-up UST Golden Tigresses meet on the volleyball court for an exciting 4 pm match.

Eya Laure – far removed from her ‘super rookie’ days in Season 81 – is now an early MVP candidate, and is expected to again lead her team alongside stalwarts like Imee Hernandez, Ysa Jimenez, and Ypril Tapia.

On the other hand, it’s Ateneo’s turn to be the underdog as it guns for a fourth straight win led by the likes of Faith Nisperos, Vanie Gandler, Erika Raagas, and Janel Maraguinot.

La Salle (4-2) vs FEU (1-5)

Capping off the UAAP Season 84 first round is a 6 pm match between the streaking La Salle Lady Spikers and the free-falling FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Aiming for their third straight win, the star core of Jolina dela Cruz, Thea Gagate, and super rookie Leiah Malaluan will look to dominate a listless FEU side that recently got blown out of the water by unbeaten NU.

After an unfortunate injury to Nikka Medina that just added salt to the Lady Tams’ wounds, Jean Asis and Chenie Tagaod look to work some scoring magic in the hopes of staging a huge upset. Lycha Ebon may also resurface in the rotation and get back to her old form. – Rappler.com