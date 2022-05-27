LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 28

Unbeaten NU sits comfortably atop the team standings, while UST, La Salle, Adamson, Ateneo, and UP try to catch up as the Final Four race begins to heat up

MANILA, Philippines – Contenders continue to separate themselves from pretenders as the second round of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament resumes on Saturday, May 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson (4-4) vs UE (0-8)

Now is the right time for the Adamson Lady Falcons to get back on the winning track as they tangle with the hapless UE Lady Warriors at 10 am.

Coming off a five-set collapse against the UST Golden Tigresses, Trisha Genesis, Lucille Almonte, and the rest of the Lady Falcons are determined to bounce back and earn their first win of the second round.

The odds are stacked against the Lady Warriors, who were swept in their last two games and remain the only winless team in Season 84.

NU (8-0) vs Ateneo (4-4)

The Ateneo Blue Eagles may be on a roll, but the NU Lady Bulldogs pose a tall order to the defending champions in their 12:30 pm clash.

No team has cracked the code of mighty NU, which delivered a statement sweep win over the contending La Salle Lady Spikers to stay unbeaten in eight games.

Ateneo, though, will try to push Cess Robles, Alyssa Solomon, Mhicaela Belen, and the rest of Lady Bulldogs to the limit as Faith Nisperos and the Blue Eagles eye their fifth win in six outings.

UST (6-2) vs UP (4-4)

A fourth straight win will be the goal for the UST Golden Tigresses as they look to send the UP Fighting Maroons back to the losing column at 4 pm.

Morale is high for Eya Laure and the Tigresses after they came back from a two-set deficit against the Lady Falcons and completed a five-set victory for a rousing start in the second round.

Fresh from a straight-sets win over UE, the Fighting Maroons aim to repeat over first-round victim UST and get a win run going after enduring a four-game skid.

La Salle (5-3) vs FEU (1-7)

Redemption is the theme for the La Salle Lady Spikers as they seek to pounce on the FEU Lady Tamaraws in their 6:30 pm duel.

Handily beaten by NU, La Salle – led by Alleiah Malaluan, Thea Gagate, and Fifi Sharma – intends to rediscover its form against a disjointed FEU side that has lost five straight games.

There seems to be no end to the Lady Tamaraws’ woes following the confirmed exit of star Lycha Ebon and Martha Mora.

– Rappler.com