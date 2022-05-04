LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 5

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP volleyball returns after a two-year layoff and the unpredictability of it all might just make Season 84 all the more thrilling.

Hardly any tuneup games were played due to the limitations of the pandemic, so teams admit they’ll just size up each other in the league opener on Thursday, May 5, in a quadruple-header at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Just like the basketball tournament, all eight schools will play in each playdate, but this time, the league loosens up the team bubble with a closed-circuit setup, where players can return home.

Defending champion Ateneo and fierce rival La Salle highlight the opening-day action in a clash of favored women’s teams adjusting to the departure of their key cogs.

UST vs FEU

The UST Golden Tigress and the FEU Lady Tamaraws kick off the action with new leaders at the helm in the 10 am curtain-raiser.

Eya Laure may no longer be playing alongside her older sister EJ, but she now takes over the Tigresses’ charge along with Imee Hernandez.

Lycha Ebon also assumes the Lady Tams mantle following the departure of 2022 PVL Open Conference Best Setter Gel Cayuna, Buding Duremdes, and Cza Carandang.

NU vs Adamson

Adamson and NU look to lean on their young but talented crew when they face off at 12 pm.

Jen Nierva, Ivy Lacsina, Michaela Belen, and Alyssa Solomon, who all saw action for the Philippine women’s volleyball team pool last year, banner the NU Lady Bulldogs’ campaign.

The Lady Falcons, who lost veteran Thang Ponce, also boast of young guns Lorene Toring and Louie Romero.

Ateneo vs La Salle

Defending champion Ateneo and powerhouse La Salle hope to unveil a new batch of stars in their 4 pm showdown.

Faith Nisperos and Dani Ravena spearhead the Eagles’ title defense after the champion core of Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, Jho Maraguinot, and Jules Samonte bid farewell.

Jolina dela Cruz and Thea Gagate also look primed to carry the fight for the Lady Spikers as they try to flash the same swag as former standouts Michelle Cobb, Tine Tiamzon, and Aduke Ogunsanya.

UP vs UE

The UP Lady Maroons and the UE Lady Warriors brace for an unpredictable duel in the 6 pm nightcap.

With the exit of team stars Isa Molde and Tots Carlos, the 2022 PVL Open Conference MVP and Best Opposite Spiker, the Lady Maroons hope other young guns like Lorie Bernardo take charge.

The Lady Warriors hope for the same as they rebuild following the departure of Mean Mendrez and Seth Rodriguez.

