LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball games – May 7

La Salle, NU, UST, and UP try to stay unbeaten, while Ateneo, FEU, Adamson, and UE aim for breakthrough wins in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP women’s volleyball action continues on Saturday, May 7, as all eight schools eye better performances after getting their feet wet during the opening day of Season 84.

La Salle, NU, UST, and UP have their attention focused on picking up another win and staying unbeaten, while Ateneo, FEU, Adamson, and UE hope to barge into the winning column.

NU (1-0) vs Ateneo (0-1)

NU looks to keep defending champion Ateneo down to a rough start as the Lady Bulldogs aim for a second straight win in their 10 am affair.

The trio of Alyssa Solomon, Michaela Belen, and Princess Robles are expected to take charge anew after powering NU to a sweep of Adamson in their season opener.

But Faith Nisperos and the Blue Eagles are hell-bent on bouncing back after they opened their title-retention campaign with a four-set loss to rival La Salle.

La Salle (1-0) vs Adamson (0-1)

A new dawn has arrived for La Salle as several of its up-and-coming players seek to continue their fine play against Adamson at 12 pm.

Baby Jyne Soreño and Alleiah Malaluan have shown promise for the Lady Spikers after leading the way in their come-from-behind victory against Ateneo.

The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, try to rebound after a lackluster performance against NU behind Lorene Toring and Lucille Almonte.

UP (1-0) vs FEU (0-1)

A rousing sweep to start its campaign has surely given UP confidence in its bid for a second straight win as the Fighting Maroons tangle with the FEU Lady Tamaraws at 4 pm.

Fresh from a 20-point performance against UE, Alyssa Bertolano eyes another big outing for the Fighting Maroons, who are also banking on Irah Jaboneta to contribute.

On the other hand, the Lady Tamaraws lean on veteran Lycha Ebon and Nikka Ann Medina in their attempt to crack the winning column after absorbing a straight-sets loss to UST in their Season 84 debut.

UST (1-0) vs UE (0-1)

Big things are expected from Eya Laure as UST strives to get a winning streak going as it tangles with UE in the day’s last game at 6 pm.

Laure, Camille Victoria, and KC Galdones are set to take over the scoring cudgels for the Golden Tigresses, who will likely be without Imee Hernandez after she sustained a sprained ankle in their sweep of FEU.

The Lady Warriors intend to draw prolific performances from Janeca Lana and Dalrymple Lingay as they pursue their first win.

– Rappler.com