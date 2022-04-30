UAAP
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
9 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
UAAP Volleyball

SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball

Rappler.com
SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball
Just like the men's basketball tournament, the UAAP will stage four matches each game day for the women's volleyball tilt

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 84 action continues even as the men’s basketball tournament comes to an end.

The keenly awaited UAAP women’s volleyball tilt returns for the first time in two years and will kick off on May 5, with all the games to be played at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Just like the men’s basketball tourney, the first round of the women’s volleyball joust will finish within two weeks as the UAAP will stage four matches each game day.

Here is the schedule of the first round:

– Rappler.com

UAAP Volleyball

PH collegiate sports