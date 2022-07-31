Godfrey Okumu steps down as UP women’s volleyball coach

GRATEFUL. Godfrey Okumu thanks the UP community for the opportunity to mentor the Maroons.

Kenyan coach Godfrey Okumu can’t quite bring the UP Maroons’ preseason successes to the UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Godfrey Okumu stepped down as head coach of the UP women’s volleyball team, just over a month after the Maroons failed to advance to the UAAP Final Four anew.

Okumu made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday, July 31, saying he also wishes the Maroons “all the best as the team starts its new journey.”

The 53-year-old Kenyan coach, who called the shots for four years, steered the Maroons to preseason championships in the collegiate conferences of the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine SuperLiga in 2018.

However, those successes didn’t translate in the UAAP as the Maroons missed the Final Four in all seasons under Okumu.

This season, the Maroons finished sixth with a 5-9 record.

Some of the UP stars who played under Okumu in the last four years were Kathy Bersola, Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, and Alyssa Bertolano.

– Rappler.com