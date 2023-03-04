Monteverde eyed to coach UP juniors basketball team

The UP Maroons plan to install Goldwin Monteverde as head coach of both the men’s and boys’ basketball teams to have ‘proper integration’ of the state university’s sports program

MANILA, Philippines – UP Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde is being groomed to handle head coaching responsibilities for both the UP men’s basketball team and the UPIS boys’ high school squad, team manager Agaton Uvero told Rappler on Friday, March 3.

Monteverde, who led the Fighting Maroons to their first UAAP men’s basketball title in 36 years in UAAP Season 84, will call the shots for both varsity squads as part of the program’s overall initiative to have a “proper integration” of the UP basketball program from high school to college.

“To ensure sustainability of the program, especially now that UP’s aspirations are high, is to have an integrated and well-coordinated basketball program from high school to college,” UPMBT program director Bo Perasol wrote to university president Atty. Angelo Jimenez in a letter shared to Rappler.

“We want to recruit players from around the country that will excel not only in basketball but will also survive the rigors of UPIS’ academic demand. Those young players, with proper training program and exposure, will make sure our program in the UPMBT continues.”

Monteverde is no stranger to the high school game, having led NU’s high school program to back-to-back UAAP juniors’ titles in the past. He also achieved similar success in the NBTC, PSSBC, MMBL, and Palarong Pambansa.

🚨✊ UP Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde will be the mentor/head tactician of the UPIS boys' basketball team moving forward.



Although the move has yet to be formalized, this is the direction the program will take, as confirmed by manager Ags Uvero pic.twitter.com/2Gcnxiuajw — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) March 3, 2023

Monteverde also developed notable talents in his high school program who would go on to play important roles in the Fighting Maroons’ conquest of Season 84, such as Carl Tamayo, Harold Alarcon, and Terrence Fortea, just to name a few.

In his letter to the president, Perasol, a former head coach of the Fighting Maroons, indicated that the program’s management team will provide support for the high school varsity club in areas of recruitment, academic tutors, strength training, skills progression, training facilities, and basketball analytics.

Moreover, Perasol shared that this move is supported by current UPIS head coach Paolo Mendoza and that it could also potentially bring awareness and support to UPIS’ other sports programs, like volleyball or swimming.

UPIS finished last in the UAAP Season 85 boys’ basketball tournament with a 1-13 record. – Rappler.com