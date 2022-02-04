‘Losing is not an option’ as Archers train at DLSU bubble

It’s easy to forget now due to the long UAAP layoff, but La Salle’s underwhelming performances in college basketball was an eyesore

MANILA, Philippines – Derrick Pumaren’s homecoming at De La Salle University isn’t just about romanticism.

There’s work to be done.

Instilling what Pumaren thinks is a lost “Animo Spirit” is his top priority as he returns to coach the Green Archers.

It’s easy to forget now due to how long the UAAP has been absent following the pandemic, but before coronavirus halted the Philippine sports scene, La Salle’s underwhelming performances in college basketball was an eyesore for alumni and students who grew up watching consecutive winning seasons for one of the country’s supposedly premier athletic sports programs.

In both 2018 and 2019, the Green Archers not only failed to contend for UAAP men’s basketball title, they didn’t even make the Final Four.

And because of that: “What I’m teaching right now is the Animo Spirit,” Pumaren said in an interview with Rappler.

“I don’t think we had that because we’ve been eliminated back-to-back [at] fifth place. We just have to play and refuse to lose. With this team of mine, losing is not an option.”

There are 20 players, plus Pumaren’s coaching staff, and other members of the team currently staying at the Green Archers’ dorm lodging near the Enrique Razon Sports Complex within La Salle’s campus in Taft Avenue.

The skills work in a bubble setup began last December and halted for a holiday break two days before Christmas.

Due to heightened alert levels in Metro Manila when the calendar year shifted, players, and staff started returning by small batches only in the last week of January.

Everyone now undergoes an RT-PCR swab test every weekend to ensure the environment’s safety. The Green Archers are the only team practicing at the sports complex. There are two training sessions per day: team practices in the morning followed by skills and conditioning work in the afternoon.

The boys have access to video games and Wi-Fi but are primarily focused on their daily online classes, which are prioritized over training. If a student-athlete needs to miss practice or arrive late due to scheduling conflict with academics, the latter is prioritized.

“We’ll still be a defensive team,” Pumaren said about his squad’s identity, which shouldn’t be surprising given his family’s affinity for using a full-court press on opponents.

Although no official confirmation has been announced, UAAP teams are operating with the expectation that collegiate competition returns in March – also in a bubble setup.

Given the small window of preparation, coaches are in a race against time to ready their teams for legitimate competition. Arrangements must be completed quickly, given that players haven’t played competitive basketball in two years and that nearly every university has a deep pool of players to sort through for final roster choices with so many new rookies.

“I think it’s how the teams would prepare,” was Pumaren’s response to the question of how he thinks games will be determined if the UAAP returns.

“So far we’ve been able to prepare the team, even when we’re in a Zoom session,” he added.

The Green Archers conducted daily online workouts while social distancing during lockdown, mostly with bands and weights at home.

“I think that we’ve done a good job so far. As much as possible our goal was to be 70% [ready]. I think, we achieved that when we showed up in December,” said Pumaren.

“It is now more of the chemistry, the timing, and of course, getting [from] 30% to be 100% fit. Hinahabol namin ‘yun ngayon (That’s our target now).”

When asked to rank how prepared his Green Archers are from 1-10, Pumaren said it’s either a 7 or 8.

“Timing, medyo wala pa (it’s not there yet),” said Pumaren, honest about what they lack.

Although the foundations are there.

“Because of the setup online, we were able to introduce the idea of what we’re trying to do. So even if it’s new, they have an idea what we’re doing, offensively, defensively things like that. And that’s why we’re not really having a hard time because it’s not from scratch.

“We’re in a bit of an advanced pace, they already understand. They have an idea of what we’re doing so I didn’t really have a hard time.”

Pumaren made it clear that La Salle standout Justine Baltazar, who’s already coveted as a top pick in the next PBA Draft and national team holdover, will be relied upon as a leader in the locker room.

“The team will look up to him because he’s a veteran right now,” Pumaren said.

The multi-titled UAAP coach, who once led La Salle to a three-peat (the third title in 1991 was eventually taken away due to a game controversy), did not provide specifics on who else will earn consistent rotation minutes, but did note that one of speedy newcomers Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy will start at the point guard position.

“In the course of the game there will be times na magsasabay sila (they’ll play together),” he also noted.

Pumaren also kept busy during this extended absence from typical UAAP preparations by recruiting players to La Salle’s program. The Philipps brothers – Michael and Benjamin – plus the likes of Deo Cuajao, Bright Nwanko, Penny Estacio, and Kevin Quiambao are names to watch out for now and in the future.

The veteran coach did not commit to naming the players of his final lineup, save for the trio of Baltazar, Nelle, and Nonoy. This period, he feels, is an opportunity to test which players will fit best for the type of culture he wants to develop.

“We’re in unfamiliar territory,” he stated.

He wants his team to have a “it’s not okay” mentality to losing games.

“We just need to come out and we just need to fight, right? If we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose dying and fighting.” – Rappler.com

