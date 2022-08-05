Hawaii hoops standout Geremy Robinson Jr. commits to La Salle

‘Wherever they put me, I know I will be dominant,’ says the son of former PBA import and namesake Geremy Robinson, La Salle’s latest recruit

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle University added another potential blue-chip recruit this collegiate offseason by securing the commitment of Hawaii-based Moanalua High School standout Geremy Robinson Jr., the player confirmed to Rappler on Friday, August 5.

The 20-year-old combo guard, who stands at 6-foot-2, hopes to play in time for UAAP Season 85 with at least four years of eligibility, as he’ll be playing straight out of high school. The Filipino-American graduated in 2021 but only made the move to the Philippines recently.

There was mutual interest between Robinson Jr. and DLSU as early as 2021.

“The back story that led to me going to DLSU is my dad actually played out here in the PBA, so he knows a few guys that could connect me out here and the guys that connected me were (PBA player) Jared Dillinger and Banjo Albano,” he said.

“I get my Filipino roots from my mother’s side of the family. My grandma and grandpa were born in the Philippines.”

The son of former PBA import Geremy Robinson averaged 19 points and 8 boards a game while leading Moanalua to a second straight OIA championship and state tournament appearance, according to Hawaii Prep World and KHON news.

Robinson Jr. was a two-time Star-Advertiser boys basketball all-state selection and received interest from a handful of NCAA Division I universities.



He was set to transfer and play for Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia before COVID-related restrictions cancelled the season, he shared.

Robinson Jr. likes playing point guard but wouldn’t mind playing the shooting guard or small forward spots because he considers himself a combo player.

“My playing style is I am a playmaker. I can definitely score the ball and set my teammates up very well and I am also athletic. You will be seeing a lot of exciting dunks from me,” the confident student-athlete shared.

“Wherever they put me, I know I will be dominant.”

Robinson Jr. models his game after three NBA standouts because of their “craft”: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and, surprisingly, Mike James.

“I love how crafty he is and we have the same tools as each other, but he is more polished right now, of course, since he is already a pro,” Robinson said of James. “I know I have the potential to be just as good or better than him.”

Despite only being one practice in, he’s confident in his fit in the Green Archers’ system.

“I feel comfortable with the coaches and players and the way they run their system on the court. We have a very good group of guys. I feel this season will go very well.”

Robinson Jr. becomes the latest guard added to head coach Derrick Pumaren’s batch of recruits, including Penny Estacio, Nathan Montecillo, and Mur Alao.

The senior Robinson, a 6-foot-3 standout from University of Hawaii, played in the Philippines for M. Lhuillier, Spring Cooking Oil, and FedEx/Air 21. – Rappler.com