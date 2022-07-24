Sweeping sensation: Homegrown NU stars change UAAP women’s volleyball landscape

Get to know the core players of the NU Lady Bulldogs as they carry their homegrown high school dominance straight to the UAAP seniors’ level with a convincing 16-0 Season 84 sweep

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs are coming off a historic UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball run where they not only ended a 65-year title drought, but also swept the entire campaign with a sterling 16-0 finish.

Bannered mostly by homegrown rookies coming straight out of the elite NU high school program, the Lady Bulldogs put the entire league on notice as they played with a level of confidence and composure well beyond their years.

Their dominance was so above and beyond the rest of the pack that six members of their seven-player core each received individual awards when all was said and done.

Best Libero Jen Nierva put it best: the Lady Bulldogs entered Season 84 with the goal of changing perspectives about their program, and that it was time for them to prove they belong with the rest of the league’s perennial contenders like Ateneo and La Salle.

Safe to say, they did just that, and they are here to stay. – JR Isaga/Rappler.com