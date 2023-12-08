How the UAAP crown slipped past the UP Maroons

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HUSTLE. UP's Harold Alarcon tries to grab the ball from La Salle's Evan Nelle.

As UP tries to move forward, head coach Goldwin Monteverde and his predecessor, Bo Perasol, look back at the season where the Fighting Maroons again came so close to winning a UAAP championship

MANILA, Philippines – Life goes on for the UP Fighting Maroons even as the team blew a 1-0 series lead in the UAAP men’s basketball finals in back-to-back seasons, this time against the La Salle Green Archers.

The Maroons, who also yielded a best-of-three series advantage to the Ateneo Blue Eagles last year, will be mostly intact next season despite the losses of Season 85 Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf and team captain CJ Cansino.

JD Cagulangan, the Season 84 hero in UP’s title romp, is set to return next year for his final season, barring any changes, said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

But as the Maroons try to move forward, Monteverde and his predecessor, Bo Perasol, also look back at the Season 86 campaign where UP again came so close to winning a championship.

Missed opportunities

In the only contest that didn’t result in a blowout, the Maroons failed to hold on to a 67-63 edge as the Archers staged a 10-2 run in the final 6:01 minutes on the way to claiming Game 3, 73-69, and their first title in seven years.

With La Salle pushing ahead, 70-67, with 4:10 left, UP missed its next seven attempts that would have sliced the lead or tied the game.

“Simply put, we couldn’t make our shots when we needed it most. There were open opportunities but we missed,” said Perasol, the former UP coach now serving as director of the UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development.

“Ironically, we defended really well in that span of time – just couldn’t take the three-point lead off La Salle,” he added, noting the Archers also missed eight shots during that same stretch.

Rebounding edge

In Game 3, La Salle outhustled UP on the boards, 50-40, with 17 offensive rebounds leading to the same amount of second-chance points for the Archers.

It was the same story in Game 2, when the Archers outrebounded UP, 58-46, with a massive 16-4 advantage in second-chance points to equalize the title series with a dominant 82-60 triumph.

In Game 1, the Maroons benefitted from a 55-45 lead in the glass during their 97-67 whacking of the Archers.

Three-point shooting

In Game 3, La Salle connected on their long bombs, knocking in 9-of-31 from the field, amounting to 27 points.

UP, though, only hit a single shot from downtown and missed the other 16 three-point attempts.

“That’s basketball, sometimes there are nights like these, like what I said, we need to work on those kinds of things,” said Monteverde.

But Perasol still saw the positives, noting the Maroons’ bigger potential if they improve on their long-distance shooting.

“If we played in Game 3 of the finals and lost it by 4 points, and yet be that bad in three-point shooting, we will be very formidable if we improve in that category,” he said.

In UP’s Game 1 win, the Maroons shot 9-of-33 from beyond the arc while the Archers had a putrid 2-of-23 shooting display.

La Salle bounced back big in their Game 2 triumph with 12 made threes as UP only shot 2-of-19.

Frontcourt story

UP’s defense limited season MVP Kevin Quiambao in the first two games, containing him to an average of 10 points, way below his elimination numbers of 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Quiambao, however, regained his standout form in Game 3 with 24 points on 6-of-21 shooting, 9 boards, and 4 assists to bag the Finals MVP.

La Salle’s energy guy Mike Phillips also imposed his will on the UP defense with averages of 11 points and 12.7 rebounds in the championship series, an uptick from his 8.7 ppg and 8.8 rpg average heading to the last dance.

Diouf still proved to be consistent, leading the Maroons’ charge with a double-double of 13.7 ppg and 13.3 rpg, on top of 1.0 apg, 1.3 spg, and 1.0 bpg in the title series.

But his frontcourt partner, Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez, clearly wasn’t the same since nursing a flu in Game 2.

Lopez showed promise on the big stage after a stellar performance of 15 points and 11 rebounds in the Maroons’ Game 1 win.

By Game 3, however, Lopez shot just 1-of-3 and committed two costly turnovers down the stretch.

“Although we know his capabilities and the season that he went through, there’s a lot of things aside from talent and athleticism that he should learn,” said Monteverde of his freshman star.

“I knew that he gave whatever his best was to the team this season, he’s been big [for us].”

With another UAAP season in the books, the Maroons look ready for a new yearlong grind as they bid for a fourth straight championship appearance next year.

“Every year, we will aim to get into the finals… whatever happened here, the players last time, will be gone,” Monteverde said.

“And next season, we will have new players, so we could not compare both campaigns.” – Rappler.com